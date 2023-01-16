A little kid caught attention on Twitter for discussing what he thinks of dating and approaching girls

Online users could not believe that such a young child was talking about adult relationships with bitterness

People had varied reactions to the kid and most were amused, while others suspected he was much older

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One hilarious kid talked about dating women. The video made rounds as many South Africans reacted to hearing the child's take on relationships.

A little boy's criticism about dating left people amazed by what he was saying at his age. Image: TikTok/KhandaniM/Getty Images/NickyLloyd

Source: UGC

Many people said that the kids sounded much older than his age. Others were amazed by what he said about relationships with women.

Little kid talks about dating women

One little kid on Twitter got attention for saying he doesn't want to try to get a girlfriend. In a video he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Why must I hit on a girl only for her to eat my money?"

South Africans react to boy's video about dating

Mzansi love seeing kids' shenanigans and this boy made some people think that he is not a child. While many people thought it was funny, others were worried that he sounded too old.

@TheFinalWord__ commented:

"Woke this young man!"

@khanyzow commented:

"Yoh, this is creepy. I hope this is a little man not a child."

@ku82la commented:

"At a very young age. No, he’s turning 18 this year, he’s not that young hey."

@khokhas_ commented:

"Reincarnation is real. No ways this kid just knows this without experience. You can even feel the pain in his voice. No ways bro."

@that_chef_ commented:

"Kid is spot on."

SA teacher drags parents for being absent in kids' lives until it is too late

Briefly News previously reported that one teacher shared that parents often don't show up when a school calls them about their child. In the TikTok video, the professional expresses that some children struggle academically, but their parents are nowhere to be seen.

The comments were filled with other teachers and people reacting to the common problem she raised. Peeps commented with their opinions on how parents should stay updated with their child's school work.

A teacher @nkuli.seotsanyana used a viral Bonang sound on TikTok to explain that she told a student's parents that they were not doing well nine months ago. She did not receive an answer and only got one when she told the parents that their child would be repeating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News