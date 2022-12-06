A local teacher took to TikTok to complain about some parents who don't pay attention to their kids

The educator used a popular TikTok sound of Bonang Matheba to express her frustration with students whose guardians do not care about their academics

Online users commented on the post, and some of them were teachers who said that they faced the same problem

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One teacher shared that parents often don't show up when a school calls them about their child. In the TikTok video, the professional expresses that some children struggle academically, but their parents are nowhere to be seen.

A local teacher said that some parents are not interested in their child's progress at school. Image: TikTok@nkuuli.seotsanyana

Source: UGC

The comments were filled with other teachers and people reacting to the common problem she raised. Peeps commented with their opinions on how parents should stay updated with their child's school work.

Teacher complains about absent parents

A teacher @nkuli.seotsanyana used a viral Bonang sound on TikTok to explain that she told a student's parents that they were not doing well nine months ago. She did not receive an answer and only got one when she told the parents that their child would be repeating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fellow teachers active on TikTok were in the comment saying that this is not uncommon. Others commenters were parents who shared their experiences about keeping up with their children.

Londekile Ngcobo commented:

"Yhoooo hayi ku rough ngoba siyaxabana uma kufanele kufundwe."[We are fighting them when there should be learning happening.]"

Thato Tido Tee Mokoe commented:

"Yoh! I experienced this last year as a Teacher's Assistant. Some parents don't care about their kids performance."

user9028993049693 commented:

"I go to my son's school two times in each term and I feel like a nuisance to the teachers."

Nunu Diniso commented:

"Nna I allowed my son to repeat a grade cause I knew he wasn't ready like other kids and the also agreed but now we going to 2nd grade."

Morema Mokone Amo commented:

"In term four, I no longer meet parents nje fail ke fail ke tla irang."

allthewayblaque commented:

"It is really so sad how parents just dump their kids at school and thats it. No involvement whatsoever in the child’s academics."

Tendanie Rabinda commented:

"Lol my mom always complain about parents coming to talk to her"after she begged to help the kids during the year."

Decemberr_rose commented:

"Why do I relate?"

Zoe_Daphne commented:

"What an excuse that was."

SoyDoyi commented:

"Some parents mara. I am a stressed mom I help with everything projects, study notes the work but my child is just not doing well I even think it might be psychological."

thandekilejili commented:

"True sisi I was an Educator Assistant ay angyazi mina lento, and I was in the Foundation Phase. They really don't care, not all of them though."

Teacher's sizzling pic has grown men volunteering to go back to school for her

Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared a picture from work and got a lot of attention. People showered her with compliments on her looks.

The stunning lady attracted a lot of attention, and people said they wanted her as a teacher. Many took it as an opportunity to shoot their shot with the gorgeous lady.

A picture by @MhlangaPelo shows the way she looks during work hours. She shared a picture of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News