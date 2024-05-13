Maskandi singer Masinga, real name Lindelani Dumakude, was stabbed by his girlfriend when he ended things.

When the ex-girlfriend reportedly found him with another woman, she stabbed him, leaving him wounded.

Masinga, who is known for his hit song Qhushu, said he will open a case when he gets discharged.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Maskandi singer Masinga was hospitalised following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. When he was caught with another woman, his former partner allegedly stabbed him.

Maskandi singer Masinga is recovering in hospital, and he will open a case when he is discharged. Image: Masinga Maskandi Group

Source: Facebook

Masinga stabbed by former girlfriend

Maskandi artist Lindelani Dumakude, who is widely known as Masinga, was stabbed by his former girlfriend last weekend.

According to ZiMoja, the woman refused to accept that their relationship was over. When the former lover reportedly found him with another woman, she stabbed him out of anger.

"He broke up with a woman and she was not taking things well...She had begged, then got tired, and then she became angry."

Masinga is recovering in hospital

The wounded and hospitalised Masinga is currently at a Johannesburg hospital. When he is discharged and fully recuperated, he says he will open a case at the police station.

Masinga told the news publication that he had no idea that the woman was planning on harming him the way she did.

However, he did suspect that she was hiding something. Masinga also reiterated that he is not a violent man.

"I didn't notice she had a knife, but I saw she was hiding something."

Masinga mentioned that he was in utter disbelief that a woman would violently attack him in such a manner.

"Especially not from a lady. I am not a violent person. I'm still working on my recovery, and when I feel strong, I will open a case."

Maskandi singer Mroza flees Johannesburg after attacking girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi singer Mroza Fakude was accused of allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend with a weapon and breaking her leg.

Mroza reportedly fled from Johannesburg and was hiding in KwaZulu-Natal following the violent and traumatic attack.

The Van Damme hitmaker's ex, whom he assaulted, threatened to open an attempted murder case after she's discharged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News