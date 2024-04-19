Maskandi singer Mroza Fakude is accused of allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend and breaking her leg

Mroza reportedly fled from Johannesburg and is hiding in KwaZulu-Natal following the attack

The Van Damme hitmaker's ex has threatened to open an attempted murder case after she is discharged

Maskandi star Mroza Fakude has allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend after an altercation they had. The singer has fled from Johannesburg and is reportedly hiding in KwaZulu-Natal. Mroza is widely known for his 2026 hit song Van Damme. He won a SAMA for Song Of The Year.

Mroza allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she asked for her car back. Image: @mrozafakude

Source: Instagram

Ex-lover of Maskandi singer accuses him of assault

Mroza had allegedly ended his two-year relationship with a woman named Nosipho Mhlongo. When she asked for her car back, all hell broke loose, and the alleged abuse started.

ZiMoja reports that Mhlongo gave her car to Mroza during their relationship, but when they broke up, he refused to return it. The star did not have a car after it was set alight.

Mhlongo then reportedly bought him a car, which was also written off after another accident. The second car Nosipho gave him had been involved in many accidents and was taken to a panel beater for repairs.

Mroza attacks Nosipho

After many attempts to retrieve her car, Mhlongo tracked it down to a panel beater in Tsakane. When she arrived to confront Mroza, he allegedly began assaulting her. Mroza reportedly punched Mhlongo several times before using a spanner to continue the alleged attack, resulting in her leg being broken during the altercation.

Mroza then fled from Johannesburg and was hiding in KwaZulu-Natal. Mhlongo told the publication that she intends to open an attempted murder case after she is discharged from the hospital.

Explaining what might have led to their break up, Mhlongo shared that Mroza started getting fewer bookings and was struggling.

