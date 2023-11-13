Radio presenter Zimdollar's brother Vikinduku Biyela is reportedly living in fear after he got attacked in June this year

This revelation came about after 14 taxis from the Biyela family got torched in KwaZulu-Natal

Mzansi's hearts broke after videos and images of the torched vehicles made rounds on social media

Zimdollar’s brother Vikinduku Biyela has allegedly gone into hiding after he got attacked in June this year. Image: @zimiphi_biyela/ @tndaba

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter and actress, Zimdollar and her family are reportedly caught in the middle of a taxi war. This revelation comes after her brother Vikinduku Biyela's taxis got torched in Empangeni last week.

Vikinduku Biyela lives in fear

According to @MDNnewss, Vikinduku Biyela, the brother of Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zimiphi Biyela, is reportedly living in fear after he got attacked in June this year.

After allegedly surviving the attack, Biyela went into hiding in Cape Town. In November, their 10 taxis got torched in Empangeni. Four more were torched in different locations in KwaZulu-Natal.

A taxi war is brewing in Empangeni

ZiMoja reported that sources close to the situation confirmed that a taxi war is brewing.

"A taxi war is brewing in Empangeni," the publication quoted the source.

The South African reports that Zimdollar distanced Minister Bheki Cele from this incident, saying the violence was not a result of their public quarrel. She also allegedly stated that it is a result of the ongoing taxi war.

“I don’t know why people are assuming that I might be in danger and this incident is part of the issues between myself and Cele...I can safely tell you that the attack is connected to the taxi violence over the route between eMpangeni and Buccanana.”

Mzansi reacts to the news

South Africans hearts broke after videos and images of the torched vehicles made rounds on social media. This is a result of the nature in which taxi violence often occurs in the country. Commenting under MDN's post, this is what netizens had to say:

@Techronic01 added:

"This thing has nothing to do with Zimdollar or Cele it's called the shift of power after Nkululeko Mkhize was murdered."

@NathiSibiya8 advised:

"He must call the insurance company."

@Sinelizwi_ observed:

"She is not safe."

@Ihhashi_Turkei exclaimed:

"This is hectic."

Zimdollar apologises to Bheki Cele, NIU

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ukhozi FM DJ apologised to the minister Bheki Cele after saying the is trigger-happy.

Zimiphi Biyela recently reported to have hired a private security company to be her bodyguards after Bheki Cele dragged her in public.

Source: Briefly News