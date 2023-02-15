A group of armed suspects ambushed a taxi in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, leaving three commuters dead

KwaZulu-Natal Police are searching for the assailants following the deadly incident on Tuesday, 14 February

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN has condemned the incident and called for answers

KWAZULU-NATAL - Three people were shot and killed when a group of armed men in Harding ambushed the taxi they were travelling in.

Three people were shot and killed during a taxi ambush in KZN. Image: Andrea Lindner

Source: Getty Images

Police are searching for the assailants following the deadly incident on Tuesday, 14 February. Two people died at the scene while the other succumbed to injuries in hospital.

According to TimesLIVE, four commuters were travelling in the taxi when a group of armed suspects ambushed the taxi. Two people, including the taxi driver, were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said three counts of murder and two of attempted murder are being investigated.

Santaco condemns taxi ambush that left 3 dead in KZN

The manager of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN Sifiso Shangase expressed anger following the violent incident. Speaking to News24, he said such attacks were harmful to the taxi industry.

Shangase sent his condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery. He called for anyone with information regarding the attack to alert the police.

Source: Briefly News