A taxi has been set alight in the Johannesburg CBD following taxi violence at the weekend

The incident happened at the Wanderers Taxi Rank, but there have been no reports of any injuries

Saffas have been vocal about the situation on social media and are calling for the government to intervene

The Johannesburg CBD is again at the centre of ongoing taxi violence after another taxi was set alight at the Wanderers Taxi Rank on Wednesday.

The latest incident follows a sense situation over the weekend in which four taxis were set alight near the Carlton Centre shopping precinct. There were no reports of any injuries.

Another taxi has been torched in suspected taxi violence in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: @Abramjee.

Source: Twitter

SABC News reported that the incident is suspected to be linked to a turf war between the Nancefield Dube West Association (NANDUWE) and Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA).

The associations are understood to have been feuding for years over the busy Johannesburg-Soweto routes, with no prospect in sight for an amicable resolution.

Possible resolution looming

However, reports suggest the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) are hoping for an end to the feud following Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo's move to obtain an authoritative prohibition against any violence between the two parties.

NTA General Secretary Alpheus Malawi has also called on the government to permanently deploy law enforcement officers to the affected routes to maintain law and order.

As expected, locals have been vocal on social media and have kept a close eye on the warring fiasco, with others calling for the taxi industry to be regulated.

Mounting calls for regulatory body

Briefly News brings Saffas all the reactions to the developing situation.

@Kowo Phila wrote:

"Now govt must take over the taxi business, more taxi burning apply to step aside rule."

@Hoi Mash said:

"Seems like Minister Gwede's stupid idea of not allowing people to buy petrol in cans is failing.....people are still able to burn things."

@Mandisa Trompies Nxumalo added:

"Government wangena mateksin, w have lost the country! Aikhona! Ai! Ngeke! Covid 4 example. Hulmen oncole kanje! Ai azkhale!"

