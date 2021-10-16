Joburg Taxi Violence Leaves Several Vehicles Torched, SA Shares Mixed Reactions

At least 4 minibus taxis have been set ablaze in the Johannesburg CBD stirring up suspicions of increasing taxi violence in the area

The incident took place near Carlton Centre and roads nearby have since been closed

Mzansi took to the comments section with many people wondering why law enforcement had not prevented the incident

Downtown Johannesburg has been caught in the commotion following the torching of at least 4 minibus taxis. The incident took place on Saturday morning and is believed to be yet another outbreak of taxi violence in the area.

At least 4 minibus taxis have been set ablaze in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre, a busy shopping mall in the inner city.

Speaking with News 24, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said not much could be confirmed at the moment.

"At least four taxis are on fire, probably linked to taxi violence. I am on my way to the scene," he said.

Twitter user, @Abramjee shared a few images from the incident which really shocked social media users.

Mzansi flooded the comments section with many people wondering where exactly law enforcement was during these difficult times.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@max_ipray said:

"Where is the ANC Bheki Cele, Ramaphosa, Mbalula as the leaders of this country to sort this out?"

@Clinton37031290 said:

"I am always bewildered as to why Taxi drivers cannot sit around the table to discuss issues that affect them, why should there always be violence, anarchy and bloodshed. They have shown so much promise with the burning and Looting, now this NO MAN."

@thacleodon said:

"People really don't know the taxi industry isn't something even police interfere in. They will come for you. That industry isn't for play."

@SwatiChief said:

"WHERE IS THE SO CALLED 'Protect Our Malls' brigades?

They must be unleashed to go and protect our taxis."

Alleged Gqeberha violence sets tongues wagging, at least 12 taxis torched

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the number of taxis believed to have been torched amid violent confrontations between taxi operators and the Somali community in Gqeberha is 12.

SABC News reported that two cars and a shop were also caught in the crosshairs in the Korsten area after allegedly being set alight on Wednesday.

Reports on the ground have told that the supposed clashes occurred over a road rage incident after a minor collision between a taxi and a private vehicle driven by a foreign national.

Briefly News understands a law enforcement presence has been deployed to restore calm in the area. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation into the violence while no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, tongues wagged on social media as South Africans attempted to make sense of the scenes that were playing out.

Social media abuzz amid violent eruption

Briefly News took a sharp look at all the comments that came through.

@lite_ferrari wrote:

"They're returning the favour, what that taxi driver did was unnecessary."

@VK90687734 wrote:

"This should unite the DA and the EFF. The DA might consider going there to praise the Somalis as heroes, while the EFF will be satisfied with its program of encouraging illegal immigrants to find innovative ways to enter South Africa illegally."

@SakhileAzania added:

"These people defended Gqeberha against insurrection not long ago. I thought they are capable of dealing with danger."

Source: Briefly.co.za