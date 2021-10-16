Action SA Trends on Social Media as Taxi Violence Engulfs Johannesburg CBD

South Africans are thining about the future of South Africa as violent protests and taxi violence erupt in Johannesburg

The city was rocked by taxi violence with vehicles being torched in the city CBD

Social media users are weighing up the options and many are starting to consider Action SA as a real option

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As taxi violence engulfs the centre of Johannesburg South Africas are asking themselves some tough questions.

Recently, Briefly News reported on the taxi violence that had ripped though Gqeberha with 12 taxi allegedly destroyed in violent protests.

Johannesburg was rocked by taxi violence and South Africans are looking at their options. Photo credit: @JustJamal

Source: Twitter

Twitter users flooded the social media platform with their thoughts on Action SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@PhumlaniMMajozi:

"Action SA may really get my vote in these upcoming elections. They may get it! In their website they say they want to improve the “equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.” Sensible stuff! And I like Herman Mashaba; great inspirational family man with the right vision."

@NeoMohatlane:

"Action SA isn’t formed on any political ideology, I mean its leader is dubbed the “accidental mayor”. Like COPE, it won’t cope in this political fertile ground."

@Numba1skoko:

"S.A is a tragedy that should be used as an example to other nations. This is what happens when incompetent and corrupt individuals are elected into power. A book should be written about S.A, we've surpassed Animal farm."

12 taxis allegedly torched in Gqeberha amid clashes, SA reacts to violent scenes

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the number of taxis believed to have been torched amid violent confrontations between taxi operators and the Somali community in Gqeberha is 12.

SABC News reported that two cars and a shop were also caught in the crosshairs in the Korsten area after allegedly being set alight on Wednesday.

Reports on the ground have told that the supposed clashes occurred over a road rage incident after a minor collision between a taxi and a private vehicle driven by a foreign national.

Gqeberha erupts into violence and looting after alleged altercation

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that Eastern Cape police confirmed the violent scenes in Gqeberha.

Reports state that pedestrians and motorists ran in different directions toward safety as the sound of gunfire erupted.

Images and videos of the destruction went viral on social media with many sharing their love and well wishes for the residents of Gqeberha.

According to EWN, a member of the community stated that the violence arose after an issue between a taxi driver and a man.

The community member stated that people arrived after the altercation and started to burn the man's car.

Source: Briefly.co.za