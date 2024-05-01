Kaizer Chiefs has rejected club legend Ace Khuse as a candidate for their coaching job next season

The Amakhosi are looking for an experienced manager to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson at the helm of the club

Amakhosi fans appreciate Khuse as a legend but advise the club not to hire him in favour of a more qualified coach

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs legend Ace Khuse is not a contender to replace Cavin Johnson as coach. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs will not hire club legend Ace Khuse as their new coach after the Amakhosi rejected him as a candidate.

The 60-year-old Khuse, who played for Chiefs from 1989 to 1993, offered his services to the club, but they prefer a more qualified candidate such as Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria.

Kazier Chiefs want international flavour

Chiefs reject Khuse, as confirmed by the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A Soccer Laduma source said the club appreciates Khuse as a club legend but is keen to hire an overseas coach.

The source said:

“It seems like the club is looking for an international coach or someone with experience, and chances of him getting the job are slim."

Former Al Nassr coach Raul Caneda is another candidate, while Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi is also a contender.

Amakhosi fans want an experienced coach

While Khuse is loved among the Amakhosi faithful, the fans took to social media to say the 60-year-old is not the right man for the job.

Mahlobogoane Joe Lewane says Chiefs must honour their legends:

"We haven't forgotten Bro Ace and Dr Khumalo. Why do we have to be so cruel to ourselves?"

Diezel Modise back Khuse:

"We welcome you as our Senior coach, Khuse. We will start winning cups."

Sbusiso Mathabela does not back Khuse:

"Not all good players can become good coaches."

Rofhatutshedzwa Arnoldinho Mash has a negative outlook:

"Even if they hire Mourinho, the team will continue to struggle."

Tse Ntsho says Ace is not the man for the job:

"Football has evolved; Ace mustn't put his health at risk by pressuring himself at the first team."

Vladimir Vermezovic offers himself to Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Vladimir Vermezovic has offered his services to the club as they seek to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson.

The Serbian coached Chiefs from 2009 to 2012, and is willing to return to the club who have struggled this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News