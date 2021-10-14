Bheki Cele Vows to Catch Perpetrators in Gqeberha: “Publicity Stunt”

Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited Korsten, Gqeberha, on Thursday after violence erupted in the area

Cele made note of all the issues that occurred from arson to brandishing of firearms and assured residents that justice will be served

The Minister reiterated that police will be taking action on the violence and that more members will be deployed in the area to help end the violence

GQEBERHA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that more officers will be deployed in Gqeberha in an attempt to put an end to the violence in the Korsten area. Cele was visiting the area on Thursday when he revealed that SAPS would also be clamping down on illegal firearms.

The above follows news that numerous shots were fired during the altercation which sparked on Wednesday, 13 October. The Minister reassured residents that police would be flooding the area to search for anything illegal after he received information that Durban street is allegedly known for illegal activities.

Cele reiterated that police will take action on the intense situation and will stop any violation of laws.

Bheki Cele has reassured residents of Korsten, Gqeberha, that police will be present in the area. Image: Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images

According to IOL, Cele said that the law was broken in Korsten. He explained that he was informed of arson, destruction of property and guns being brandished and fired. He said police will be looking for the people involved in the crimes, property destruction and arson.

A report by ECR Newswatch revealed that Cele confirmed SAPS will be looking for the guns that were shot adding that all citizens should know the Firearms Act which stipulates that no one is allowed to publicly display their firearms.

South Africans share their opinions about Cele's Gqeberha visit

@mhlengi_chonco shared:

"No wonder Bheki Cele was pushing for this gun amnesty. The natives are vulnerable in times of need."

@MzukisiNgqeza believes:

"Too late Bheki Cele."

@mandleqhawe shared:

"'Publicity Stunt' is the middle name for Bheki Cele."

