Police have confirmed that stores in Gqeberha belonging to foreign nationals were petrol-bombed

The police say no one was injured in the incident and they have not apprehended anyone for what is believed to be an arson attack

Following the news of the incident, South Africans are of the opinion that Mzansi has become a war zone

The South African Police Service has confirmed that two foreign nationals' stores in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape were petrol-bombed on Wednesday evening, 13 October.

One of the shops was located in Kwazakhele and the other in Zwide and it appears to have been an arson attack.

The police have not yet arrested anyone for the petrol bombing of two shops of foreign nationals. Image: @Hamaalin

Source: Twitter

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu says no one sustained any injuries as a result of the attack and the police are to make arrests, according to a report by SABC News.

Police are looking into whether these two incidents are related to the violence that occurred in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon between taxi drivers and foreign nationals, according to Naidu.

According to IOL, a taxi driver and a motorist were involved in a car crash that led to a violent altercation. It has been speculated that the driver of the Audi was a Somalian national.

The violence led to gunshots being fired at surrounding shops and at people passing by. Vehicles and shops were attacked and some set alight.

South Africans react to the burning of two Gqeberha

Briefly News shared a Facebook post about the incident that occurred in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

The post:

Some Briefly News readers shared their thoughts about the violence that has broken out in Gqebrha. Here are some of the comments they left on our Facebook post:

Mpho Koaho-Mtila said:

"What happened there was a deliberate act, I think we're going to experience the first act of terrorism in SA by the extremists!!! This was not just an accident or a random act of an incident that blew out of proportions !!!

People who were there in that proximity tell of a different story about how it all started,seemingly these foreigners were so ready & armed to their teeth!!! And see how brazenly they brandished their weaponry??? I think SA has been harbouring insurgents & now they're ready to wreak havoc just before elections !!! Something is fishy about what happened in Korsten!!!"

Linda Lindz said:

"What about the taxis that were burnt and those unlicensed big firearms that were carried by the Somalians."

Sherpard Sibanda said:

"South Africa is a war zone but we turning a blind eye."

Buhlebenkosi Ndwandwe said:

"We serously needs strong immigration laws in this Country You can't go to a foreign country do as you please in the Name of all being African Brothers"

Sipho Mbhobhisa Ngxongo said:

"Nonsense ,taxi drivers act like they own everything ,its time they know their place."

Mpho Maphokoane said:

"Eish maar sometimes two wrongs don't make it right, you hurt me i hurt back, when is it gonna stop."

Nkosinathi Steven Makasi said:

"Its only 3 shops burnt by cowards who dnt think their actions were mostly against property owners who are South Africans."

Dithema Rakolota said:

"I saw this coming, we should expect more of this as this foreign nationals are busy illegally flocking our country like nobody's business."

Gqeberha erupts into violence after alleged altercation: “Insane”

Briefly News previously reported that Eastern Cape Police have confirmed that there has been violence in Gqeberha with residents setting taxis and shops alight. Details surrounding the violence have not yet been made public but it started in Durban Road, Korsten.

Reports state that pedestrians and motorists ran in different directions toward safety as gunshots were fired. Images and videos of the destruction have already started going viral on social media with many sharing their love and well wishes for the residents of Gqeberha.

According to EWN, a member of the community stated that the violence arose after an issue between a taxi driver and a man. The community member stated that people arrived after the altercation and started to burn the man's car.

Source: Briefly.co.za