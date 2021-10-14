South African Police Minister Bheki Cele stated in an interview recently that he is positive police will crack down on the source of the civil unrest in July eventually

Cele revealed that so far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection three months ago and are facing various charges

The minister went on to confirm that police have identified others and that investigations are ongoing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that he is confident police will find the source of the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July. Cele told a well-known publication that the SAPS is close to solving the case.

A number of familiar names appeared in court for being behind the unrest; these included PA leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt, Boginkosi Khanyile and UkhoziFM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, among others.

During an informative Parliamentary meeting regarding the people involved, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola stated that the issues which arose in July could fall within the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says police are close to solving the insurrection in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Cele said 18 people were arrested and that their cases sat at various levels. He revealed that some are charged with incitement and others with treason. Cele confirmed that some of the people are known to police but investigations are ongoing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by BusinessTech revealed that Cele claims the arrested individuals made use of their platforms and other 'behind-the-scenes' ways to stir up the masses of former president Jacob Zuma's supports to protest against his arrest.

South Africans remain unimpressed with Cele's words

@JohannNdlovu said:

"He just must voetsek this one, since he's been ensuring without yielding any progress."

@KrisD63697185 wrote:

"What's taking so long? Incompetence or deliberateness?"

@WestdykErna shared:

"Just as close as they are to all the other unsolved cases he talks about."

Bheki Cele says alcohol sales may be banned on 1 November: "That’s all he’s concerned about"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Cele conversed with locals and announced the possibility of alcohol sales being prohibited on election day.

The speculations around alcohol sales came amidst a campaign tour in the Mhlabathini area in Greytown. Attracting mixed responses from the locals, the news along with the campaign saw many vowing to support the ANC while others require further convincing before placing their vote.

Cele expressed to the locals during the campaign tour that the restriction on alcohol sales would likely be implemented in light of the recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing November 1 as a holiday in order to allow South Africans to cast their votes.

Source: Briefly.co.za