JOHANNESBURG - 50 young men were rescued by Johannesburg police on Thursday, 14 October, following reports of a human trafficking ring. The large group of men from East Africa were located in a house in Lenasia.

SAPS reportedly sprung into action and saved the men from the house in Zakariyya Park. So far, one suspect has been arrested. Reports explained that cops were undercover when they arrived at the house in a fleet of unmarked cars.

The police encircled the house where the group was found inside, mostly without shoes. According to an officer who was present at the scene, some men were found hiding in the ceiling. The cop revealed that one of the victims they rescued is estimated to be around 11 years old.

According to News24, SAPS responded to a warning they received following the arrest of a suspect. The suspect led them to the home in Lenasia. The report explained that a few of the lights in the house were removed in order to curb thoughts of suspicious activities.

The home was allegedly rented out to people who are unknown. A report by The South African revealed that a video shared online displays a minibus taxi run by police reversing into the home in order to pick up and transport the men to safety. Forensic tests will be carried out by police.

The following video was shared to Twitter by a News24 journalist:

Mzansi cannot believe something so sinister was under their noses

@Sthe_Lioness asked:

"Eeeeeh what on earth is happening in this Covid-stricken world!?"

@nkanyezi_zondi shared:

"Tjo, we pass this house almost every day kanti asazi."

@mafuyaw wrote:

"This is scary."

Bheki Cele vows to catch perpetrators in Gqeberha: "Publicity stunt"

In other news making national headlines, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that more officers will be deployed in Gqeberha in an attempt to put an end to the violence in the Korsten area.

Cele was visiting the area on Thursday, 14 October, when he revealed that SAPS would also be clamping down on illegal firearms.

The above follows news that numerous shots were fired during the altercation which sparked on Wednesday, 13 October. The Minister reassured residents that police would be flooding the area to search for anything illegal after he received information that Durban street is allegedly known for illegal activities.

Cele reiterated that police will take action on the intense situation and will stop any violation of laws.

