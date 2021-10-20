A pic of a sight that has become commonplace around elections is doing the rounds online

A Twitter user shared the image that shows hundreds of election posters lining the street poles

Mzansi social media users huddled around the tweet to aim digs at political parties

It is a sight often seen yet one which most South Africans would agree is sore to the eyes as party posters take over street poles amid elections fever.

A patriotic Saffa, @Vukile_Vee_, has taken to social media to rub the phenomenon in his followers' faces less than two weeks before the municipal elections.

A local gent has taken to social media to share a pic of hundreds of elction posters. Image: @Vukile_Vee_.

Source: Twitter

His tweet read:

"Ngeke ungahambi gesi usindwa ama empty promises."

The direct English translation to the post, which is in IsiZulu, is: there are power outages because of the weight of the posters on the street lights.

The hilarious tweet went down well with social media users, who huddled around the post to have some welcome fun while aiming digs at political parties.

The tweet attracted nearly 4 300 likes, more than 1 300 retweets and over 100 comments.

Saffas taken aback by countless posters

Briefly News jumped in on the charade to bring Saffas the reactions to the post.

@Zolani31809016 wrote:

"Old ones. I see @MmusiMaimane still a DA candidate."

@Madimetja_ms said:

"Quick and easy to arrange campaign posters but hard to deliver services to the people in need."

@_prince_em added:

"What do you say about the order in which these empty promises are lined up on those poles? Top to Bottom."

@LeeMankayi observed:

"Weird how you won't see this sh*t in Sandton, Midrand, Centurion, Fourways, etc.. only townships. They have decency in other areas but none whatsoever in others."

