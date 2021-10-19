Twitter user Daniel Marven recently shared a post claiming the EFF paid for the education of five young pilots

The pilots are pictured looking smart in their uniforms and ready for their adventurous careers in the sky

Saffas are proud and are even more complimentary towards the EFF, that made it all possible

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Twitter user Daniel Marven is no stranger to sharing news that gets Mzansi talking. Now, his latest post is gaining popularity on the platform and many people like what they see.

Six young pilots can now start their careers thanks to the EFF. Image: Daniel Marven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In post, he claims that the EFF has done an incredible deed and financed the education of six young pilots.

"EFF trained pilots #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post is gaining traction on social media with close to 1 000 likes and 94 retweets in just two hours. The comments commend the EFF on providing the pilots with an education that will serve them for the rest of their lives.

Let's dive into the comments:

@cj_chauke:

"To those who don't understand this, "EFF trained" means that they (EFF) put in the money to see these trainees proceed and succeed in their strides. This is commendable in any way you may decide to see it!!!"

@DaculKruger:

"It's about time. ANC can't do all this by itself, other political parties must help educate the nation."

@darrenmoeketsi:

"This is a great initiative, really proud of them. Helping a black child."

@Ernest76982548:

"Wow."

@mandlasmashhh:

"I see the vision."

@AromatikDj:

"From the shacks to pilots."

Halala: Beautiful young SA woman gets her private pilot's licence

In other news, Briefly News reported on a beautiful young woman called Sisipho Nofemele recently made herself and thousands of South Africans proud after she obtained her private pilot's licence from the Border Aviation Club & Flight School.

The school took to their official Facebook page to congratulate the black queen on her stellar achievement, also taking the time to wish her many hours of happy hours. Read their Facebook post below.

"Congratulations Sisipho Nofemele on obtaining your private pilot's licence last Thursday in ZS-EGX! Lots of hard work and determination has finally paid off for you! Wishing you many safe and enjoyable hours in the air," they wrote.

Facebook users who were left simply inspired by the highly motivational post took to the comment section of the post to share well-wishes with Sisipho.

They also reacted to the post over 1 000 times. Here are some of their thoughts:

Fali Kulula Cordellia wrote:

"Congratulations to one of Qaphelani High School learners. We are so proud of you girl. Spread those wings and fly away girl."

Source: Briefly.co.za