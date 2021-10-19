@vocalAngel101 recently celebrated a group of young black men on Twitter who own farms and livestock

He was shining a spotlight on their entrepreneurial spirit and said that some also own butcheries and other businesses

Saffas joined in the praise but many were distracted and wanted to know why the men chose to wear the same 'uniform'

Twitter user, @vocalAngel101, took to the platform to share some positive news about a group of young black man who are taking the agricultural sector by storm and inspiring others in the process.

The group rocking their uniforms while celebrating their achievements. Image: @vocalAngel101/Twitter

In the post, @vocalAngel101 says:

"They are from the Texas of South Africa... young black men with farms and livestock... the meat suppliers... some have butcheries and other businesses... the sky is the limit... first of November #Ayikhale Cassper"

His followers were in full support of the men but they were also distracted by their uniforms and wanting to know the point. Luckily, the creator of the post clarified why the men wer dressed in a specific way.

"Apparently these colours are less frightening to the animals, that’s why they wear them at farms and even game reserves.... sometimes we just need a little education, I guess," explained the Twitter user.

Let's take a look at the comments:

@hlonifa:

"Brilliant. The nation needs more of these gents and, of course, some ladies. Kodwa la uniform."

@H_Permza:

"I’m honestly happy for the lads but tell me why wear like 'white farmers' though?"

@PsNengovhela:

"I love to see this!"

"Blood and sweat": Young farmer celebrates 40-hectare land investment

In other news, Briefly News reported on a young farmer with the Twitter handle, @new_shana, who recently headed to the popular app to share a heartwarming celebration post after he invested in 40 hectares of farming land - something he said took blood, sweat, and tears to do.

In the highly inspirational and motivational post, the young man also explains that he is now working overtime to find people to invest in the property and this has definitely not been something easy to do.

"A 40-hectare investment ❤️ Blood and Sweat!!! Going insane looking for investors Some investors pulling out mid-session! This coming season we double our production! 100 hectares here we come!!! #FarmingWithShana," he captioned some snaps of the beautiful farm."

Very soon many supportive locals were in the comment section congratulating him and sharing various messages of support and encouragement with him. Read a few of their thoughtful messages below:

@sikhosana_john said:

"I'll be lying if I say I'm not proud of you guys. I'm am super proud of you. I wish you all the best. You are proving a lot of people So wrong. I respect you. You deserve all you wish for... Ngiyanihlonipha and Ngiyanithanda."

Source: Briefly.co.za