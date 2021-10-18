Final year medical students are celebrating how close they are to the finish line in a video that is going viral on social media

The students, who are from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), can be seen celebrating their journey by cheering with loads of energy and big smiles

The video was shared by student, Nobuhle Makhanya, and the people of Mzansi are excited for them while some air their views about the medical expertise needed in their communities

Nobuhle Makhanya is a final year med student and class representative at UKZN and she recently shared a video on her Twitter page that is getting massive attention from Mzansi.

The med students at UKZN are not holding back as their seven year degree comes to a close. Image: Nobuhle Makhanya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

"UKZN final year medical students on our class photo day and myself as class rep 2021."

In the video, you can see the future doctors in full excitement mode as they celebrate their final year. They cheer with big smiles on their faces as Nobuhle leads the electrifying charge. The energy is uplifting as the students make the most of the moment and they also look great rocking their medical coats.

The energetic video has received over 11 000 likes and close to 1 500 retweets. The comments are honouring the students' hard work and dedication, and some people share their opinions about what it means to be a good doctor and hope the students will prioritise the medical needs of the black community.

@MusaMayayise:

"UKZN, my Alma mater. I love the explosion of excitement of seeing the finish line of a long #MBCHB journey."

@siphoJay1:

"Please, we need more surgeons and researchers in South Africa , we tired of family doctors who give us Panados when we sick.. We need doctors who will help us when another pandemic strikes. Think about it but for now congratulations hey, seven years is no joke... Congratulations Drs."

@Ramza_Mj:

"Congratulations to all of you doctors! You made your families, friends and neighbours very proud. Now it's time to make the rest of the country proud! I pray to God that each of you become employed and start earning and making money. Congratulations ladies and gentlemen."

@axelmaritse:

"We need you in this country. Quality doctors in township clinics, rural clinics, black hospitals and not just private practice and private hospitals. Or worse, overseas. Being a doctor is a calling and not a ticket to riches. The riches will be our gratitude in the lives u save."

“Felicidades”: Mzansi delighted for 'tired med student' celebrating passing clinical exams

In other news, Briefly News reported on another South African medical student who is celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement. The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo:

“A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam.”

