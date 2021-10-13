Melusi Sitshaluza recently returned from a fun holiday in the Mother City with his parents

Melusi planned the holiday to celebrate his dad's birthday and used the opportunity to spoil both his mom and dad with an unforgettable experience

In a post shared on the #ImStaying Facebook group, he encourages other to do the same for their parents before time takes them away

Mzansi loves the post and fully agrees with the heartwarming message that Melusi is sharing with the world

A loving son shared how he celebrated his dad's birthday on the #ImStaying group on Facebook. Melusi Sitshaluza said he spoiled his parents with a Cape Town trip and advised people to do the same before it's too late and their parents are no longer alive.

Pics from the Cape Town trip with Melusi and his parents as they visit attractions around the city. Image: Melusi Sitshaluza/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mzansi adored the post and agreed whole-heartedly with the responsible young man. In less than a day it has received over 1 000 likes, close to 300 comments and 24 shares, and the numbers are increasing by the minute.

In the post, he detailed:

"This past weekend from Friday, 8 October to Monday, 11 October, I took my parents to Cape Town - it was my father's birthday on the 10th. For the very first time, both my mom and dad saw Robben Island, Table Mountain and Sky Hi.

"I still believe that parents need to be spoiled while they are still alive. I know to some people it may sound like I'm bragging but my aim is to motivate others to spoil their parents and make them happy while they are still here. We all know some people only get time to brag about their parents during funerals when policies are paid out. #imstaying."

The people of Mzansi agree

The comments show that Mzansi is in full support of Melusi's advice and many people say his parents raised him the right way and they must be proud.

Let's check out some of the comments:

Cynthia Naidoo:

"That's awesome. God bless you and your lovely parents. They raised you right and you are really making them proud. You are so blessed with them and they with you."

Michelle Sauvage Ashford:

"Testament to how you were raised, your parents must be very proud and bless you for spoiling and loving them all you can."

Carol Hodgkinson:

"Wow! That's awesome! I bet your parents loved every minute! God Bless you all!"

Pravashni Rajoo:

"Well done. That's one of the best brags ever in a million years. Blessing parents while they are still alive is the best gift you can give yourself and to them. I love it, good encouragement."

Diane Jenny Wheatley:

"Absolutely awesome, what an amazing experience for them. Your dad is crazy to swim in that cold water, bless him. They have lots to tell the folks back home. You are a good man. Bless you all. Wish my parents were still alive, I miss them so much."

Voi Cloete:

"Thank you for sharing, Melusi. You’re not bragging - you’re setting a great example and hopefully inspiring others to do the same."

Jennifer Anne Taylor:

"That's wonderful! You are so right. Appreciate your parents while you still have them because you will miss them so much when they are gone."

