The son of the German tourist who lost his life during the Shayamanzi houseboat fire in Jozini, KZN, has spoken out

Alex Mirschel wrote a sincere post on Facebook about his father, Michael, and the last few moments he spent battling for his life

Social media users saw Alex's post online and rushed to his comments section to share their love and condolences

JOZINI - In a heartbreaking post on Facebook shared on Monday, the son of Michael Mirschel, Alex, stated that the last two days have been the worst for his family. Michael's story has been making headlines since he jumped off a burning luxury houseboat over the weekend.

The Shayamanzi I houseboat was on the Jozini Dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 9 October, when it caught on fire. Alex wrote that his father had left the family and the four of them survived the tragic incident with their 'last forces'.

Onboard the boat were the five German tourists and the crew. The two crew members who passed away were the chef, Michael Phiri, and deck-hand, Maxwell Nyawo. Nywao's body has still not been found.

The heartfelt post was viewed by hundreds who shared their condolences with the Mirschel family.

"I wanted to show him why I love South Africa so much and I did everything to make sure we have the most beautiful time And it hurts so much to handle these pictures and this powerlessness. We really tried everything! Im in great sadness," he wrote.

Social media users pass their condolences

Mark Anthony Isaacs wrote:

"Sincere condolences to you."

Mieke Bozic said:

"Although I do not know you personally, please accept my deepest condolences. Please let me know if someone has set up a GoFundMe for you. Otherwise, I would be honoured to do it to help you with some of the financials."

Katrin Lehr shared:

"Hi, Alex what a terrible nightmare! I don't have words. I wish you a lot of strength during this difficult time. My condolences to you and your family."

Katja Kaufmann added:

"Dear Alex, this is a nightmare. Lots of strength for you for the government jungle. My sincere condolences to you."

Melanie Hippe said:

"What an unimaginably bad experience... I wish you a lot of strength and love during this difficult time and a safe way home with hopefully many helping people around you. My deepest sympathy."

Janine Kli shared:

"Oh dear, what a terrible time and pictures you have to go through right now. My sincere condolences and a lot of strength for the coming time! I hope you come home safely and everything works out as you hope for now!"

Jozini Dam: German tourist and crew member killed in fire on luxury boat, 1 person missing

Previously, Briefly News reported that Shayamanzi Luxury House Boats confirmed on social media that two people were killed in a fire that erupted on a luxurious houseboat in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal.

Those deceased include a tourist from Germany and a crew member. Reports say another crew member is missing following the incident.

According to The Witness, the company stated that it is currently trying to understand what actually led to the fire and will work with the authorities in the investigations.

