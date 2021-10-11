Two people were tragically killed on Sunday in a houseboat fire in KwaZulu-Natal

The fire broke out on the luxurious Shayamanzi I and another crew member who was on board is missing as well

One of the people who died in the incident is a tourist from Germany and the other is a crew member

JOZINI - Shayamanzi Luxury House Boats has confirmed on social media that two people were killed in a fire that erupted on a luxurious houseboat in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Those deceased include a tourist from Germany and a crew member. Reports say another crew member is missing following the incident.

A German tourist and a crew member were killed in a fire that broke out on a houseboat in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Randolf Jorberg

Source: Facebook

According to The Witness, the company stated that it is currently trying to understand what actually led to the fire and will work with the authorities in the investigations.

They also stated that they will also assist the surviving guests and crew members to deal with the tragic event.

According to TimesLIVE, Shayamanzi is a family-run company and the fire that broke out occurred on the Shayamanzi I. The houseboat has six cabins and a jacuzzi. The boat is usually serviced by four crew members.

The vessel was launched in 2002 by the MEC of Agriculture and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal Dr Narend Singh.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the tragic accident:

@BJTembe1 said:

"Sad story. I cross this dam when going home."

@bboy_zoid said:

"RIP to all the dead. Also, when was this?"

