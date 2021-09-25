Mom targeted in horrific fire attack tragically passes away in hospital

Sadly the mom of a four-year-old has passed away following a horrific attack outside a Benoni créche

The attack was allegedly perpetrated by the woman's boyfriend who is now being charged with murder

The tragic incident has brought the issue of gender-based violence back under the spotlight

The Gauteng mother who was horrifically set alight outside a créche in Benoni has sadly passed away.

Her boyfriend allegedly perpetrated the heinous crime against the 27-year-old mother.

Tragically, the mom targetting in a horrific attack has passed away.

Source: Twitter

She had just dropped her four-year-old off at the créche when she was allegedly attacked according to News24.

A man, who is thought to be her boyfriend, set the young mother's car on fire and injured her and another woman who was a friend of the young mother, as well as himself in Benoni, Gauteng.

