Gabby Petito: Body of Missing Influencer Believed to Have Been Found, SA Reacts

The remains of an unidentified body have been described as consistent with the description of missing social media influencer, Gabby Petito

The 22-year-old went missing following a nearly 3-month long road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie

While Laundrie, who's been missing since Tuesday, is a person of interest, he has not officially been named a suspect in the case

The case of missing social media influencer, Gabby Petito took a tragic turn on Sunday when police found human remains "consistent with the description of Petito."

The body of the missing social media influencer Gabby Petito is suspected to have been found. Images: @gabspetito/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old had been travelling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie when she was first reported missing. On September 1st, Laundrie returned to his home in Flordia without Petiti, police officials say. The pair had embarked on a lengthy road trip through several western states, CNN reports.

Police are working hard to determine whether this discovery could answer questions regarding what happened to the influencer but so far Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the case.

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," the North Port Police Department said in a statement on Sept. 17 E! News reports.

Speaking with the publication, Coroner Dr Brent Blue says an autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday, Sept 21. It's hoped photographs, personal identification or DNA evidence will help identify the remains.

Authorities are also now looking for Laundrie who family said has not been seen since last Tuesday.

Check out some of the reactions to the news below:

