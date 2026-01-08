Amapiano sensation DJ Maphorisa has fired shots at Biring Marung star Tebogo Mashego online

This comes a few months after Mashego accused Maphorisa of not paying him for his hit song

South Africans commented on Maphorisa's Instagram Live clip on Wednesday, 7 January 2026

Award-winning musician and music producer DJ Maphorisa has finally addressed Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G Mashego, who previously dragged him on social media.

The popular music producer, who recently flaunted his Goyard luggage, revealed on social media that he's not threatened by Mashego.

Entertainment channel PianoConnect shared a clip on its X account of Maphorisa speaking about Tebogo G Mashego on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

In the video, Maphorisa says Mashego swore at him and made the whole world happy, but he (Maphorisa) is rising above it and is only going up.

The Amapiano hitmaker also says Mashego is a one-hit maker, who didn't even write one verse on the hit song Biri Marung.

Maphorisa also drags old women and prophets on TikTok, who told him to pay "other kids".

Social media users respond to the DJ's clip

@_MGLKD_ said:

"He’s trying his best to keep calm and not give us a meme."

@BigGxabashe replied:

"That young chap is officially blacklisted in that industry."

@Reloadedd94 reacted:

"A whole year later? He must leave us out of it and explain why Cyan Boujee was seen at his house and why shes suddenly constantly throwing shots at Thuli P, that's the real tea we want to know."

@StraightupGal responded:

"Put this man on Real Housewives of Pitori."

@Gumm_Zoro wrote:

"G Mashego is done now; he won’t make it in the music industry."

@aneleflawz reacted:

"He can be so dramatic, lomjita" (this guy).

@lifeofacid_ replied:

"I knew this was coming, as soon as he got a chance to relax after Porryland."

@Past_2Present said:

"Phori o rata drama, o kare mosadi,"(Phori likes drama like a woman).

@MphoPertunia5 responded:

"You're so late ebile (we even) we forgot about what happened, shame."

@sydneythobejane said:

"Childish, this guy. There was no need to respond in this way...like is dealing with a mature person, Phela da boy is still young and needs guidelines from lona (you) Maphorisa."

@iamjohnddj wrote:

" 'Koko o wetsing ka music industry?'," (Granny, what do you know about the music industry?)

@BakwenaMoroka asked:

"Do we have a new Meme from this live?"

@Ljay_MusiKa said:

"Biri Marung made me realise Phori is not wrong and has never been wrong. All those mlindos and whoever were just full of themselves. This guy works better with artists than record labels. All these artist talking about him are hurt because of their own expectations."

