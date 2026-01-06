A viral photo of award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini and amapiano singer Babalwa M has gained traction on X

In the photo, the two stars posed for a photo and in it, Zakes held her in a position many deem to be respectful

The reactions to the photo from social media users were positive, and some responses were hilarious

Zakes Bantwini and Babalwa M’s attended the same show. Image: Babalwam, Zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

SA muso Zakes Bantwini posed for a done photo with Babalwa M.

The Osama hitmaker had a star-studded lineup for his Zakes Bantwini Homecoming concert, and Babalwa was featured in it.

At the Chris Saunders Park, the two stars posed for a photo that has since gone viral on X. User @cozmino__ noted how Zakes hugged Babalwa, "That hand placement is very important."

This observation opened the floor to more reactions online.

SA responds to Zakes and Babalwa M

Reactions online ranged from people saying Zakes is respectful to women for the way he hugs them for a photo, while others poked fun at them.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions:

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"A loyal married man is easy to spot."

@bombshellfuno asked:

"They must bless us with a song. A collaboration that is needed."

@zeek50101 hailed:

"This was yesterday in Durban. Zakes Bantwini's homecoming. We were promised Thukzin, and he never came. I was so disappointed. But shout out to Babalwa, she pulls in even the Indian crowds bandla."

@GopolangMoema joked:

"Bra Zakes tell her to change her attitude and stop focusing on riders."

@potter_provy pointed out:

"The way he is hugging her says a lot about him."

@CiaJutah said:

"Zakes is so respectful."

@MalumBhutBru mentioned:

"Hands folded and one hand on body that's top tier respect right there, church vibe ish.. Any wife would be happy. That’s respect for their partners right there."

@325C_K stated:

"Facts. You can already sense that he is married, and it will be forever."

@ziggy_sm replied:

"Guy is rigid; you just know a guy who can never cheat on his woman."

@_Dzunii stated:

"Closed fist too, bro doesn’t want any issue."

Zakes celebrates show's success

Bantwini thanked the people of Durban for making the show a major success. The people who attended also praised Zakes for his talent and for sharing words of wisdom.

@Nozipho_sibisi said, "Awesome times, my friend cried after that message. Siyabonga bhuti."

Meanwhile, Beverleydias said, "Bab’Madida, what a spectacular show. Can this please become an annual showcase, Siyacela? We danced, we laughed, we cried. Saze sa happy. May God continue to guide you and your craft."

Nandi Madida's son has 1st exhibition

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's son, Shaka Madida, made his parents proud by successfully showcasing his designs at his first art exhibition

The Apple Music Podcast star penned a heartfelt message to his son, Shaka Madida, after his wonderful achievement

Mzansi showed love to Shaka and praised Nandi and Zakes Bantwini's parenting skills

Source: Briefly News