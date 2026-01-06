Former 'The River' Actor Thabiso Ramotshela Bids Farewell to 'Youngins'
- Fan-favourite actor Thabiso Ramotshela recently confirmed his exit from Showmax's drama series Youngins
- Ramotshela, who portrayed the role of Mahlatse on the show, announced his departure on his social media this week
- Fans of the series previously bid farewell to the show on social media, which is in its final season
Former The River actor Thabiso Ramotshela, who portrayed the character of Mahlatse on Showmax's drama series Youngins, has bid farewell to the show.
Showmax recently confirmed to the media that the drama series has returned for its third and final season.
Viewers of the show previously commented on what to expect in season 3 of the show.
The streaming platform previously shared on its X account that Ramotshela's character was a loverboy.
The confirmed his departure from the show on his Instagram Story on Sunday, 3 December.
"And farewell to all the Youngings. We love you all so much. I'm grateful to all of you who opened your hearts to Mahlatse and gave me a chance to live the pain and hardships for you guys.
My name is Thabiso Ramz, and that's a wrap," he said.
Social media users bid farewell to the Showmax show
@pink11776 said:
"The ending was not it shem."
@Peshy_E reacted:
"I personally think they rushed it. How does Khaya just die like that? Seasons 1, 2, and 3."
@MAJOZIBERG wrote:
"I have so many questions. Why Khaya?"
@masindiday responded:
"Season 1 was the best. Hope they continue with Love, Law, and Attraction Season 2."
@neilwe_03 said:
"Yho finally, season 1 was the one, and it should’ve been a wrap from there."
@advocate_figo responded:
"Script writers must learn when there is something off. Dawson's Creek scriptwriters noticed there was no chemistry between Dawson and Joey. They changed their script, and the relationship between Pacey and Joey took centre stage. I feel like they forced the Khaya and Amo... Also, the script just lost the plot along the way. Why did someone have to die? That "learners" had to go through courts. Yoh ay kuningi. Nephew was introduced to the first season, and loved it. But after that.. Ay lezi ezinye."
@SilumaKhanya wrote:
"Basically, but he seemed like he felt bad."
@SilumaKhanya responded:
"Please have a box of tissues next to you, the acting is insane."
@bonnyskosana said:
"Thank Gosh! It was an overstay."
@SilumaKhanya replied:
"I just watched the last episode of Youngins, bathong the ending bathong Khaya I’m literally in tears."
@Jentezen wrote:
Thabiso Ramotshela pays tribute to The River dad Presley Chweneyagae
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The River actor Thabiso Ramotshela paid tribute to award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae.
Ramotshela played the role of Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son in the 1Magic telenovela, The River.
South Africans took to social media this week to remember the thespian, famously known for playing Cobra "Mokwepa" Mokoena.
