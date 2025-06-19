Showmax original series Youngins is back by popular demand for its final season on TV

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the series will release its third season later this year

Actors of the show shared with Briefly News about Youngins and their journey on the youthful series

Showmax Original Series 'Youngins' is set to return for its third season.

Bo'Showmie, the wait is almost over as Showmax has announced some exciting news about the fan-favourite show, Youngins.

Youngins return for its third and final season

Social media has been buzzing recently after news of the most loved youth drama series, Youngins, returning for its third and final season later this year went viral.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced the news to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 18 June 2025. However, not many netizens were happy about the return of this series.

Briefly News had previously reported that Youngins continued to rank among the top 10 most-viewed shows on Showmax. This youth drama series has developed a considerable fan base and has received many nominations at esteemed award shows in South Africa. Although predominantly a youth show, the storyline is related to all ages. The show has been lauded for casting new actors such as Ayakha Ntunja.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the show's return

Shortly after the news of the series' return went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MissFabulous_ said:

"Yet we are still waiting for season 2 of Outlaw, it's been 2 years now."

@Ms_Logical "questioned:

"I can’t wait, I want to see what happened to my favourite, did they go to jail?"

@MalevuMandisa wrote:

"Season 2 was a snooze fest. I don't even remember by which episode I eventually gave up on the whole thing."

@sibsvin commented:

"They set the standard too high on the 1st season and failed to deliver the same on the second.. didn’t finish watching season 2, it was bad. Hope this doesn’t happen with Shaka iLembe."

@Joyfield16 responded:

"There's no need. Season 2 was horrible; I did not even finish watching it. Tshedza writers struggle with consistency..."

@MelaninSneziey replied:

"I didn't even finish season 2 cause I was so bored with the storyline. Hopefully, they'll do better on season 3."

Fans have mixed reactions about the return of 'Youngins.'

Here's what the cast had to say about Youngins

While many fans are excited about the return of this entertaining series, actors Toka Mtabane and Kealeboga Masango shared with Briefly News how this show has impacted them and their fans and what they've learnt from it.

Masango said:

"Youngins has played a big role in my life. The show tells real stories and brings authenticity to what teenagers and the younger generation go through. It’s had a huge impact on me because, finally, our stories are being told."

Toka added:

"I get why adults enjoy Youngins - it gives them a nostalgic feel, almost like a modern-day Yizo Yizo. But for young people, it’s more than just entertainment. They see themselves in us , the good and the bad, and it becomes a learning experience. It’s an educational show for kids, without a doubt: holistic and true."

Linda Mtoba excited over Queendom’s return

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Queendom viewers are in for a treat as the popular show is set to return to the screens. The show was temporarily taken off the air due to reports of actors not getting paid.

Queendom was undoubtedly a fan favourite among Mzansi social media users. The star-studded show features some of Mzansi's top stars, including Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King and Linda Mtoba.

