Actress Ayakha Ntunja spoke about her new lead role on Showmax's new original teen series Youngins

The former MTV Shuga Down South star shared with Briefly News that her role on Youngins shifted her perspective on her career

The star also shared with the publication that her role opened many doors for her and opportunities

Former ‘MTV Shuga Down South’ Star Ayakha Ntunja opens up about her role on 'Youngins.' Image: @ayakha.ntunja

Source: Instagram

Showmax is not playing this year as they introduced a new original teen series Youngins and the lead cast member Ayakha Ntunja exclusively talks about her role with Briefly News.

Ayakha opens up about how her new role changed her career perspective

The 20-year-old actress made her first breakthrough in 2023 when she played the role of Thembi in Season 3 of MTV Shuga Down South. The star shared with Briefly News how her role on MTV Shuga Down South shaped and opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"My role as Thembi on MTV Shuga really did shift my persepective in my career, in a sense of like any other project I've worked on, it has opened many, many doors for me and it helped me understand how the industry works."

Ayakha also shared with the publication that joining the cast of Showmax's new original series Youngins was a fantastic opportunity and an amazing career move for her:

"It really did impact me in a postive way. I believe that I play a role that is not only essential to the storyline but also adds on to everyone else's, playing the role of Amo has really changed my persepective and it was also not an easy character to play but i'm grateful that I had an opportunity to play it."

The star shared that as a young actor, it is not easy as the working environment is hard as it changes frequently, but she also shared that she has learnt to navigate the industry.

Tshedza Pictures exec producer Phathu Makwarela shared with Briefly News:

"We came of age during a time when youth dramas such as Party of Five and Dawson's Creek dominated television, influencing our coming-of-age experience. As television shifted towards more family-oriented content over the years, youth dramas declined.

"Youngins is our answer to the emerging generation, providing authentic content that resonates with them as they navigate their coming-of-age journey."

Youngins director Themba Mfebe also shared with the publication:

"Youngins is a series crafted by youthful writers intimately acquainted with the genuine lives of the audience. Offering an unfiltered perspective, the show presents an authentic portrayal of a generation currently in the process of self-definition, unfolding right in front of our eyes."

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

Source: Briefly News