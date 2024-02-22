Nunurai Mudarikwa spoke to Briefly News about facing challenges balancing her roles as a mother, businesswoman, and TV personality

Despite the difficulties, she appreciates the support and sees her role as an opportunity to improve her craft

Fans can expect more entertainment and drama from Nunurai in the second season of The Mommy Club

Nunurai Mudarikwa has had a lot on her plate since joining the popular Showmax show The Mommy Club. The reality star who is also a mother and a businesswoman recently got candid about how she is juggling her many roles.

Nunural on how she is juggling her roles

Nunurai is surely a woman who wears many hats. The 30-year-old who rose to fame for appearing in The Mommy Club said shooting the show has been hard for her because she had to find the balance between running her Johannesburg-based floral company NuLu Events & Celebrations, shooting the show and also being a mom to her baby boy. She said:

"Shooting The Mommy Club came with some challenges I didn't expect, especially when I was shooting. I had to find ways to balance running my business, being a mother and making time to shoot."

She added:

"What has also been a big challenge has been trying to make people separate me from being a television personality and me being a businesswoman, but I am grateful for all the support."

Nunurai on how her role has helped her

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nunurai said being on the show also helped her improve her craft. The star noted that she knows that people expect a lot from her and she makes sure she delivers the best.

"My experience on The Mommy Club has actually helped me to balance my work life more, this is because the role came with a higher expectation from people. They expect the best from me in all aspects, so I have the best mother, businesswoman and TV personality too."

Nunurai on what fans can expect from her

The Mommy Club has been charting social media since the first episode of Season 2 dropped. The second season started on a high note with Nunurai's flowers and fashion show event with her friend Ms Manche. The star promises even more witty, entertaining, inspirational moments and of course drama.

The Mommy Club introduces new faces for Season 2

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the cast of The Mommy Club is getting a makeover for the new season; this comes after a spicy reunion hosted by Thembisa Mdoda. With the return of its second season, the show will introduce new faces, Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande, who fans hope add some spice to the already feisty cast.

One of the country's leading reality shows, The Mommy Club, is set to make a stellar return for its second season. Coming from an epic finale, the show promises to keep viewers glued to their seats with more luxury, drama, and mommies.

