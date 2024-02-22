A young lady took to social media to celebrate her big accomplishment, which attracted many views and comments

The stunner revealed that she was recommended by one of the universities in South Africa to do her second master's aboard

The lady's story inspired people as they rushed to her comments to send her heartwarming messages

Some people are just blessed! A South African woman shared the exciting news with her followers, and netizens were in awe. The video has gathered over 3560K views within a few hours of its publication, along with thousands of likes and comments.

A South African lady shared her remarkable accomplishment in a TikTok video. Image: @themoneyspace101.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her big achievement

In a TikTok clip posted by @themoneyspace101, the video shows the young lady when she was in primary school. The woman revealed that a South African university nominated her for a fully paid scholarship in Europe to conduct her second master's degree.

As the video progressed, she unveiled the email which she received from the intuition confirming her admission. She also showed how she was approved for a residence permit by the Austrian embassy. They also informed her that she only had three weeks to apply for her national visa, which was to be submitted by the Austrian embassy in Pretoria.

The embassy reminded her that she had six weeks to collect her residence permit, and if she failed, the process would close without any "further notice."

@themoneyspace101 went on to show herself at the airport, surrounded by her loved ones, who accompanied her to say their goodbye before she could board the plane. She got on her flight and showcased how it took off. At the end of the clip, she shared an image of herself in Austria and unveiled the beautiful place where she would be staying.

Watch the inspiring video below:

SA was proud of the young lady

People flocked to her comments section, congratulating her, while others wished her well on her new journey.

Deees said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations."

Vernon Khowa gushed over her achievement, saying:

"Second... Congratulations."

Sonwabise Nwabisa Mandisa added:

"Congratulations, my love and all the best with your Masters!"

Mrs Mazibuko Modest Fashion wrote:

"All the best, sis."

Angelgir77 commented:

"Bringing tears to my eyes. Just love this for you, dear stranger. Congratulations.”

