One hard-working woman showcased her powerful testimony of how she achieved everything she wrote down as her three-year plan

The lovely lady created a vision board back in 2020 of things she wanted to succeed in the following year

People took to her comments to thank her for sharing her story, while others were inspired to start their vision board

Some of the world's most influential and successful leaders, such as Albert Einstein, Walt Disney, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry, to name a few, can all agree that it is possible to fulfil your dreams. It’s called manifestation and hard work.

A woman shared her beautiful testimony of her three-year plan and how she achieved it in a TikTok video. Image: @nqobiimnisi

Source: TikTok

It's not total magic, though. And it's not something that happens overnight, and @nqobiimnisi understood just that.

Woman shares her three-year plan to success

Taking to TikTok, the young lady showcased how she created a vision board of a three-year plan, which came to pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

As part of her three-year plan, @nqobiimnisi wanted to get her master’s degree, be debt-free, have at least 20k in her investment account, be financially independent and have an excellent spiritual space. She also revealed in her clip that she wrote her three-year plan back in 2020, and in 2023, it all came to pass, but that did not come without her facing any challenges.

While the video progressed, the hard-working woman said she was currently completing her masters, had her car, which her mom bought for her, had more than 20k in her investment account and even opened two more investment accounts.

In 2021, she wrote down three prayer requests where she asked God to provide her with funding for 2022, pass with a distinction and get PMA and the fully funded bursary. She explained the reason for writing down her prayer request, saying:

“I write down my request/goals so I can hold God and myself accountable.”

Fast forward, she revealed she graduated with distinction and received a post-grad merit award to fund her honours degree. She also received two bursaries in her honours year.

@nqobiimnisi's testimony of success with manifestation proves that you have to set your intentions, believe that it will become a reality, and then take active steps toward making that abstract idea come to fruition.

A vision board is a terrific tool on your path, no matter your goals. They can be as simple as being kinder to yourself or as complex as learning how to relax, be more patient, better your relationship, travel more, or discover your dream job.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are inspired to begin their vision board

Amanda hopes she gets the same favour as @nqobiimnisi, saying:

"I did my vision board for 2024 a few days ago. I pray God answers every prayer."

00000 said:

"I want this for myself. I want a great year. You look amazing and congratulations on everything."

Zhiroq gushed over the video, saying:

"Wow. Love it for you."

Liqhwa Buthelezi was touched by the woman's testimony, adding:

"Such a beautiful testimony and thank you for reviving me and hope that God continues to bless you."

Helena Mathews cried out for help on her vision board, saying:

"Please teach me how to because I'm just about to give up please."

First-year student shares what It's like studying LLB

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman had garnered attention and support from all corners of Mzansi after she took to social media to share her story as a first-year law student at the University of Pretoria.

TikTok user @tshepisomabasoo shared a video montage of her journey while highlighting her ups and downs as a first-year law student. The stunner revealed in her clip that she was super excited when she first received her student card, as it was a surreal moment for her.

Source: Briefly News