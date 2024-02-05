This woman grew up in a shack and got teased by those who did not understand her circumstances, now she is a successful attorney

This woman has gone through a lot of challenges but none of them stopped her. Getting teased in school was something that almost broke her, but a teacher stepped up and reminded her that she is not the words of others.

This woman's sucess has reminded her of an Afrikaans teacher how lifted her in a time when others were trying to drag her down. Image: @jadestar_fit

Children can be really mean, and a single comment from another child can break a kid’s spirit. This woman knows what that feels like and wants others out there to know they are worthy.

Attorney babe beams with gratitude

TikTok user @jadestar_fit had an Afrikaans teacher in school who took the time to lift her spirits when she was being teased for living in a shack.

Dressed to impress, showing off her success, she thanked the man for helping her over a hurdle that could have crippled her.

Mzansi claps for greatness

Understanding how many children face this, people flooded the comments section clapping for her success. She is now a beacon of hope and inspiration for other children out there.

Woman celebrates becoming admitted attorney

Briefly News reported that a smart young woman in Johannesburg is beaming after achieving her dream of becoming an admitted attorney.

Yvonne Princess Shabangu is not just a talented lawyer, she is also highly educated, holding a Master of Laws from the University of Johannesburg.

The perseverant woman has overcome so much! From an accident that almost led to her dropping out, to not attending any of her graduations. The journey has been long and Yvonne deserves all the bells and whistles.

