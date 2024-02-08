A woman took to TikTok, where she showcased how she taught her daughter a lesson after she bullied a person

In the video, the little can be seen shopping with her mother in a store; she then makes a gift basket for the person that she bullied

People were touched by the mother's post as they flocked to her comments section, praising her for teaching her daughter well

One Atlanta mom on social media has been applauded by netizens for her excellent parenting skills.

An Atlanta woman taught her daughter a big lesson on bullying in a TikTok video. Image:@afrolatina93/TikTok and AJ_Watt/Getty Images

Mother teaches daughter a lesson on bullying

A video posted by @afrolatina93 shows a little girl shopping with her mom in a store. The mother revealed in her video captions that her daughter decided to be a follower and bully another child. She continued by saying that she dislikes bullies, so she took to social media to show the world how they apogies in their household.

As the clip progressed, the young girl made a gift basket from all the items she bought in the store while shopping with her mum for the person she bullied. In the gift basket, the little girl packed in a teddy, a book note, sweets and, among other things, she also wrote a note on a card to the person she bullied saying:

"I am sorry for being mean to you and talking about your hair, you are a wonderful friend to me so I apologise for that. "

On the card, she attached a Krispy Kreme voucher. The mother took to the video platform, where she expressed that one should always be kind to individuals as you never know what they are going through.

She wrote the following in her TikTok post:

"I always tell my kids that you never know what a person is going through at home and what they have to deal with every day. You are to always be kind to everyone because how you treat someone can impact their mental health in either two ways! Not only that, but everything you have can be taken away just as fast as you received it! Humble yourself!"

Online users clapped for the woman

The mother's excellent display of her parenting skills touched many people online as they rushed to her comments to praise her for teaching her daughter well.

Ranch Life said:

"We need more parents like you!! You didn’t make excuses for your child’s bad choice, but turned it into a learning opportunity for her!"

User wrote:

"Bullying is one thing I WONT tolerate. Love this."

Day shared:

"As a girl who grew up getting bullied, this warms my heart. as a kid I was taught to be quiet and take it. More kids need to be raised like this."

Rae added:

"I can tell u a good mom. They always say “blame the parents” but sometimes kids wanna follow other kids to fit in even if they were taught better. It happens and it’s not ur fault."

InLUVwithMichael gushed over the mother's thoughtful lesson

"I love how you turned it into a learning experience in a kind loving way instead of some embarrassing punishment."

