A young woman had many people inspired after she posted a TikTok video showing all the items she bought at Dischem.

lifewithtk make a TikTok video of items she bought at Dischem. Image: lifewithtk/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The babe bought many self-care products, such as body spray, lotion, shower gels, luxurious soaps, and more. Her calming video had many people noting that she should make more of them. Her clip was viewed over 6.8k times.

Lady posts self-care haul

TikTok content creator, lifewithtk, captured attention online.

Here is her video, which many people were entertained by:

Netizens love Dischem haul

Many people enjoyed her video and wanted her to make more.

Others loved the items she bought.

Here are some top reactions:

Mmao wrote:

"You have to make more of these videos."

mk paid her a kind compliment:

"You are my role model."

Lisa Malgas remarked:

"Love this. You are so adorable."

scar_letsecrets seemed curious about the way she speaks:

"Is that your everyday accent? It's based on curiosity."

K asked about the cute attire she wore:

"Please, please tell me where you got the pyjamas from."

