One woman on TikTok, showed off what she bought from Woolworths, and people were invested

The TikTok creator wanted people to see what they could buy if they shopped wisely from Woolworths.

The lady shared a detailed Woolworths grocery haul and presented a grocery receipt that fascinated many

A Johannesburg Woolworths lover showed people what she bought. The stunning young woman made a TikTok video of everything she likes to buy to last her more than a month.

A woman in a TikTok video shows she spent R2.7k at Woolworths, and people enjoyed seeing her haul. Image: @e_jayy3

Source: TikTok

The lady's grocery haul was a satisfying sight to many. There were hundreds of comments from people who reviewed her purchases.

Woman buys Woolworths grocery for 1 month

TiKTokker, @e_jayy3, posted everything she bought on a recent trip to Woolworths. The Joburg resident spent R2,700 buying basic food and household items for her home.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on Woolworths' groceries

Online users were blown away by the groceries, she bought at a bargain, to last her a month. People commented that Woolworths is best for anyone who lives alone.

full stop said:

"Woolies are affordable when you live by yourself."

Chris commented:

"Maturing is realising that Woolies is actually cheap."

Buhlez added:

"This is a lot. Checkers is more expenisve than Woolies."

merysesallie488 wrote:

"Straight to Shopite, my sister that amount must also take me to the butchery."

Didintle realised:

"Woolworths is not that bad, moes."

Woolworths fascinates Mzansi peeps

Online users love to see what people can buy from Woolworths. Netizens thought one lady only ought to snack after she spent R900 Woolworths.

Source: Briefly News