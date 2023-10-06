Woman Uses Sandals on TikTok Trend for Luxury Cars, Video of Improvised Whip Gets 1.6M Views
- A funny TikTok creator made a video of her version of a viral trend where people show off their luxury cars
- The TikTok video of the young lady made many people laugh at her antics to make up for not owning a vehicle
- Viewers were in stitches and were reminded of Sithelo Shozi, who had hopped on the trend with a new Porsche Cayenne
A young woman on TikTok made people laugh with her version of a luxury car. The TikTokker was a hit with over 100,000 likes and was compared to Sithelo Shozi.
TikTok viewers were in stitches over the 'car reveal', and there were more than 2,000 comments. Many had jokes about her mode of transport.
Lady jokes about not having car
@mitchelle.keletso posted a video acting like she is walking in her luxury car. The clip shows her pulling a pair of flat sandals to show that she walks everywhere.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi jokes about woman's mode of transport
Many people on TikTok were amused by the creator's imitation of a car reveal. While some said her video resembled Sithelo Shoiz's reveal, others made jokes about what she should call her sandals.
Cakes said:
"I think I should have a serious talk with Sithelo Shozi."
Enathi commented:
"It’s giving Sithelo."
kookie wrote:
"I have it' in different brands,' Footsubishi, Legzus, Volkswalking, Toeyota, Shoebaru'."
Evah said:
"I had so much hope after the hair flip."
user2556911807943 laughed:
"No please I am on floor."
Luxury cars are all the rave on TikTok
Viewers on the internet love to see other people's whips. One woman went viral after getting a Maserati Levante from her husband.
Source: Briefly News