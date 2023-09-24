Media personality Sithelo Shozi has taken to social media to show off her new Porsche Cayenne

The Masked Singer SA host gave Mzansi a close look at the blacked-out mean machine with Instagram pics and a video

Sithelo's fans swooned over her being the proud owner of the R1.8 million whip and they congratulated her

Sithelo Shozi flaunted her new Porsche Cayenne on social media. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi announced that she copped a Porsche Cayenne, dubbing herself a "Porsche mom" on Saturday.

The hardworking mother of three shared a video of herself rolling out the dealership with the new beast.

Sithelo Shozi stuns in black Porsche Cayenne

She expressed her happiness and captioned her Instagram post: "Time to say a prayer".

The Porsche posts attracted reactions from many SA celebs such as Bonang, Mihlali, Somizi and Thuli Phongolo.

Sithelo accustomed to lux rides

Sithelo is no stranger to luxury rides and previously used to get around town in a Land Rover Defender and a BMW M4 that was a gift from her baby daddy Andile Mpisane.

See the Instagram post below:

Sithelo's Porsche wows Mzansi

Sithelo's followers were impressed with her choice of car and raved about the black beast in the comments.

Read some of the comments below:

@lihlewakhe wrote:

"This is for the girls who let God take control."

@everything_beulahp stated:

"Nobody is more deserving than you kesana mntase.Oh the internet is gonna break."

@dineomoloisane mentioned:

"A hard-working mom. This is well deserving Congratulations my lover."

@mpumimops added:

"So happy for you beautiful, congratulations."

@leseditiel commented:

"What a beast, congratulations mama.❤️"

@colourme__sim stated:

"Congratulations dadewethu this is HUGE. "

@leloprincess44 said:

"I’m sure Inno is dying wherever she is. Congrats to the mayor.❤️"

@samuke92 posted:

"May God continue to disappoint your enemies."

