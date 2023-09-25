Businesswoman and A-Lister Shauwn Mkhize was oozing royalty, feminity and wealth on Heritage Day

She went for a less glamourous theme in her latest photoshoot, which turned out to be one of her best

Her regal traditional attire gained social media attention, with her followers hailing her beauty

Socialite Shauwn Mkhize wowed Mzansi when she did something different to honour Heritage Day, celebrating it in royal style.

Shauwn Mkhize knocked Mzansi off their feet by honouring Heritage Day in a powerful photoshoot clad in royal attire. Images: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize marks Heritage Day with 3 Instagram pictures

The owner of the Royal AM football club took to her social media account three photos of her photoshoot where she was clad in royal isiZulu attire in a kraal full of Nguni bulls.

She captioned the powerful photos with a message to match:

"May the flame of our traditions burn brightly, illuminating the way for generations to come. Happy Heritage Day South Africa. Bayede!"

Check out her pictures below:

Social media hails MaMkhize's royal Heritage Day pictures

Online spectators hailed the fashionista as the queen, applauding her look and her cultural pride. Check out the comments below:

@ladydkhoza wished her a good day:

"Beautiful. Ube nosuku olumnandi."

@djzinhle complimented:

"Absolutely stunning."

@imina_unduzi envisioned:

"It’s giving season 2 @shakailembe_mzansi."

@greatlifetrading praised:

"Bayede wena we Zulu Siyabonga Ndlovukazi."

@khanyile_ntethelelo complimented:

"Love these pictures, love how raw they are absolutely stunning!"

@petuniap56 said:

"Happy Heritage Day Ma'am. Absolutely Beautiful."

@tshepol praised:

"You are Queening here Mamkhize, totally and absolutely Queening!"

@thabojackson commented:

"Happy Shaka Day Mam-Mkize."

@sdudla_thandeka introduced her:

"Ladies and gentlemen, 'HER'. #shakailembe vibes. Yhoo! Amanguni akho!"

@therealvicprice had a throwback:

"You remind me of Tchallas mother in this pic."

@hazelseed2 commended:

"She who looks after her own wealth, thanks for leading us Gwabe."

