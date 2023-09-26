Blood and water actress Natasha Thahane has turned a year older

The rumoured "Orlando Pirates Makoti" celebrated her 28th birthday with a picture-perfect post wishing herself a great year ahead

Birthday wishes flooded in for the beauty from her industry colleagues and her fans, calling the phenomenal actress a queen

Actress Natasha Thahane celebrated her 28th birthday with a glorious photograph of herself. Images: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu's granddaughter and Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane turned 28 on Monday, 25 September.

The yummy mommy sent out a birthday wish to herself by posting a glorious photo of herself wearing a sweet pink African-themed ballgown. Natasha captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday To Me. #GodsGrace"

Look at her beautiful picture in the post below:

Social media celebrates Natasha Thahane's 28th birthday

Scores of people, including celebville, sent warm birthday returns to the stunner, who has been rumoured to be traditionally married to Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch, saying:

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"Happy birthday Queen."

@jessicankosi commented:

"Happy Birthday my angel."

@zandie_khumalo_gumede sent her regards:

"Happy bornday my darling."

@kay_sibiya wished:

"More blessings ntokazi."

@iamnozuko complimented her friend:

"Happy birthday beautiful Queen."

@thandofortune88 found a twin:

"Happy birthday to both of us, we share the same month and date... God Bless You."

@conniechiume said:

"Happy, happy birthday Tash."

@mollymaureen92 wished:

"Happy birthday Tasha may you have more favour, great health and everything you have been praying for in Jesus' name."

@zee_nokwanda wanted to twin as well:

"Happiest birthday Natasha, today is also my birthday."

@kuhle_krelele commented:

"Aw September babies. Happy birthday cc may god keeps on blessing you."

@its_your_girl_bontlenyana praised her:

"Happy birthday to the queen and the beautiful mother that you are Tasha."

@gretchen_ndou assumed:

"Happy birthday Mrs Lorch, enjoy your day."

Natasha Thahane lives it up in Paris amid Thembinkosi Lorch GBV case

In another Briefly News report, the star sparked online conversations when she posted stunning pictures from Paris while her rumoured boo, Thembinkosi Lorch, was facing GBV charges.

She muted the noise around her name and served body goals, looking unbothered and gorgeous. Her deafening silence received a reaction from online spectators.

Source: Briefly News