Natasha Thahane and her baby daddy Lorch's alleged breakup has sparked debate on social media after photos of them attending the same event went viral

South African netizens want to know what's going on in their lives because they've been dropping hints that they're still dating

However, it appears that Mzansi has mixed feelings, with some calling for clarification and others telling them to mind their own business

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch shared snaps that left South Africans confused.

Source: Instagram

The snooping eyes of social media users are still fixated on Natasha Thahane and her baby daddy Lorch's relationship.

Following rumours that they had broken up, many people online have speculated about where they stand in each other's lives. This is due to Natasha and Lorch's constant hints that they are still very much in love, and the Lobola, the Orlando Pirates player, allegedly paid for her.

Natasha Thahane's relationship status leaves South Africans confused

A tweep with the Twitter handle @PrincessNkosi recently noticed that the Blood & Water actress and the soccer star posted photos with similar backgrounds. The photos appear to be from the same event, as black and white balloons can be seen in nearly half of the frames.

Princess Nkosi then reposted the photos on her Twitter account with a "confused" caption, implying that she wanted Natasha and Lorch to issue a proper statement either dismissing or confirming the rumours. She wrote:

"After Terry Pheto can we please discuss how Lorch and Natasha are confusing us yohh I’ve never been so confused eish kodwa into yothanda iindaba zabantu "

@PrincessNkosi shared the following tweet:

However, not everyone is interested in Natasha and Lorch's rumoured breakup, as some social media users dismissed the nosy peep's call. South African netizens wrote:

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Guys, these people are living their lives. They just happen to post bits and pieces on social media. When do you get to focus on your lives? Have you bought Christmas clothes? Tjo guys "

@AscendingSun_ shared:

"Princess, don’t you have a man you can focus on? Ziyeke ezabantu"

@JaneDou13 posted:

"It was never any of your business from the word go. Love is between two people the third one always gets confused. Let Lorch live his life in peace, please."

@Jejeje312 replied:

"Lorch & Natasha never confused anyone, they are always minding their business. You should discuss who was behind the Lorch smear campaign. How Natasha was dragged because of the lies."

@TheLupusWarrior commented:

"Everyone will continue to be confused till we understand it’s not our business but theirs"

@Reitu_d added:

"We need to stay out of people’s business."

Is Natasha Thahane still dating Lorch?

Natasha Thahane's fans silenced those peddling the rumour that the Blood and Water actress was dumped by her baby daddy for his former lover, Nokuphiwa.

The two stars' relationship has been in the spotlight following reports that Lorch had deleted Natasha Thahane's snaps from his official Instagram page. Many had speculated that the pair ended things before their baby was born.

According to ZAlebs, a peep headed to Twitter to reveal that Thembinkosi Lorch dumped his baby mama so he could get back with his ex-girlfriend, only identified as Nokuphiwa.

