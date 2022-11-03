A man told his girlfriend he wanted to have six kids while she argued like she was gonna be the mother

Mjolo sometimes requires a lot of mental gymnastics in Mzansi, and this statement proved it for many peeps

South Africans cackled at the strange take and dished out lit memes while others argued with the dude

A man told his girlfriend he wanted to have six kids while his bae argued as if she would be the mother in the first place.

A gent told his bae about wanting many kids, and the aftermath made peeps chuckle. Images: @Real_Msimango/ Twitter

@Real_Msimango is the gent that shared the hot take, which rubbed some women the wrong way. The statement brought a bunch of peeps with varying emotions under the Twitter post, but most found it brutally hilarious.

Mjolo in Mzansi requires insane mental gymnastics to be able to survive and protect yourself from heartbreak and frustration. One moment you think you're in a happy and loving relationship, the next, you're on your own without much reason.

The tweet sparked many debates between SA tweeps, who either found it funny or disrespectful. Judging by the over-the-top dramatic nature of the tweet, it could also have been just a joke.

See the many responses from Mzansi peeps below:

@zizi_square said:

"My ex and I were disagreeing about something, told him we’ll discuss it the following year so we could see if our views would be the same. He glanced at me kay1, and I knew from there ishayile Mawatshiswe!"

@aprodigiouslady mentioned:

"My response would be, go on and have the 5, come back to me when I'm ready to have the only 1 that I want, after 30, that is. Make sure that 5 is with 1 woman, because wow! My question would be, what are many kids for? I really don't understand "

@King_josiah007 posted:

@prettylil_icy commented:

"I also want 6 kids — I have names and everything — maybe this is a sign?"

@Neo_M0re said:

"Wawu "

@ManG302 shared:

@ChrissyMphuthi mentioned:

"Lol, then why are you wasting her time then?"

@RefilweMohlamo3 commented:

"Wow "

