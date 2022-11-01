A woman fell through a windshield after climbing on a car and trying to have a good time, leaving peeps stunned

The lady was accompanied by another who thought it would be a better idea to shut stand on the roof of the car

Peeps couldn't deal with the clip and found it deeply odd, while others couldn't help but laugh at the strange chain of events

A woman trying to have a good time failed spectacularly after she fell through a windshield while climbing on a car.

A lady fell through a windshield after trying to have fun on a car, leaving Mzansi puzzled and amused. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Popular video account @kulanicool shared the odd video on Twitter and left Mzansi peeps who saw it shocked and laughing.

The clip is immensely brief. It shows two ladies climbing onto the hood of a car and trying to have some fun while doing so. They both try to up the ante by moving up the car.

The other one gets onto the roof while the other, for some strange reason, thought it would be good to dance on the windshield. The act may have been a mistake, but both of them should have realised how fragile windshields are in the first place.

South Africans collectively shook their heads at the video, while others laughed at it. See the comments below:

@NicoleTheGiant asked:

"Why did he install a cheap windscreen? The women are not the problem here. Its a quality control issue."

@phaswamj also asked:

"How do you explain to your insurance?"

@khumalokumalo1 posted:

@TebogoThema13 mentioned:

"I don’t know how I feel about this video "

@GaryTidoStark commented:

"Windscreen not stufuza screen oh modimo ‍♂️"

@Juddas_9 shared:

@uJekebuzi said:

"These ones will kill us while sleeping and claim we're sleeping peacefully and it annoys them. Abazwani nokuthula "

@marvinshandy commented:

"That got to hurt multiple ways."

