Social media people were captivated by the performance of two boys who call themselves Tom and Jerry

The young men danced next to the road, and a bus full of passengers stopped to enjoy their entertaining moves

The boys' TikTok video got a lot of love and went viral, with some commenting that their partnership is refreshing to see

Little boy dances with his brother in a viral video. Image: @201tomanjerry/TikTok

Two Mzansi boys have taken over TikTok by storm with their skilful dancing in the street, and cars passing by stopped to marvel at their performance.

Their recent video posted by @201tomandjerry is close to 2 million views on the platform, and they have dubbed themselves Tom and Jerry, which the audience found hilarious.

The two brothers' account is dedicated to the late amapiano star Killer Kau who died in a car accident in August 2021.

They effortlessly vibed to the music, and even when the little boy almost fell backwards, his partner caught him like it was part of their routine.

Netizens were amazed by their viral video and close bond and suggested dance challenges the boys could do to grow their following.

Watch the full video below:

@pebetse1 said:

"He almost fell. Thanks for avoiding that from happening."

sbusisok0 asked:

"Can we see the small boy doing the Ncebeleka challenge?"

@chimarichie0 stated:

"This child can dance better than me."

@melanin_rose7 posted:

"Bheka, you going far with this little one. People will want you guys to be their dancers, and doors will open widely. God bless you."

@percymoyo556 wrote:

"Wow, I don’t know how many times I watched this. "

@Nqobi26 shared:

"This little boy is talented."

@tabeaa52 commented:

"Jerry wa tsamaya. You guys are talented keep it up. "

@mnyande_nwabisa said:

"This made me so happy."

