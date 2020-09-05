Killer Kau: age, girlfriend, family, songs, death, dancing, facts, worth

Killer Kau was a South African dancer and Amapiano musician. He gained fame in 2018 when a clip he posted on social media went viral and caught the attention of DJ Euphonik. The star collaborated with the music producer on his first hit song Tholukuthi Hey! Killer Kau was starting to revolutionize the South African Amapiano music space when he met his untimely death in early August 2021.

Killer Kau died in early August 2021 after being involved in a tragic car accident. Photo: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Several South African celebrities have died in the recent past, and the worrying trend seems to be following an upward curve. Killer Kau was such a young soul with a bright future ahead. Since becoming a beloved star, the 23-year-old has never looked back and was rising at a quick pace in the country’s entertainment scene.

Killer Kau’s profile summary

Killer Kau’s real name: Sakhile Hlatshwayo

Sakhile Hlatshwayo Stage name: Killer Kau

Killer Kau Date of birth: 6th July 1998

6th July 1998 Date of death: 9th August 2021

9th August 2021 Killer Kau’s age at death: 23 years

23 years Cause of death: Car accident

Car accident Place of birth: Zondi, Soweto

Zondi, Soweto Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Not known

Not known Parents: Mother Sibongile Makhubu

Mother Sibongile Makhubu Killer Kau’s siblings: Four, including Gugu, Xolisile, Siyabonga, and Sphesihle

Four, including Gugu, Xolisile, Siyabonga, and Sphesihle Education: Lavela Secondary School in Zola, Soweto

Lavela Secondary School in Zola, Soweto Profession: Musician, dancer

Musician, dancer Genre: Amapiano

Amapiano Instagram: @killerkau_rsa

@killerkau_rsa Twitter: @killerkaursa

@killerkaursa Facebook: @TheRealKillerKau

@TheRealKillerKau YouTube: Killer Kau

How old is Killer Kau?

The Amapiano artist was born on 6th July 1998 in Soweto, South Africa, to mother Sibongile Makhubu. At the time of his tragic passing, he was 23 years old. The rising star left behind four siblings, including Sphesihle Makhubu, Siyabonga Makhubu, Gugu Hlatshwayo and Xolisile Makhubu. He was always proud of his family and was taking care of them.

Killer Kau’s education

The late Amapiano artist sat for his matric exams in 2018 and passed with flying colors. He was studying at Lavela Secondary School in Zola, Soweto, South Africa. The rising star took his education seriously and had plans for further studies.

Killer Kau’s girlfriend

The rising Amapiano star had a girlfriend (pictured) but never introduced her to the public. Photo: @killerkau_rsa

Source: Instagram

The singer has not made his dating life public. He once admitted he was in a relationship with an older girl while in grade 11 but never introduced her to the public.

Killer Kau’s music career

The young celebrity grew up loving music and used to sing baritone in church choirs. He used to sing for Stay PC Church Choir and African Heavenly Soul Singers male choir.

The Amapiano star came into the limelight in 2017 after a clip of the now popular Tholukuthi Hey! track went viral and caught the attention of DJ and music producer Euphonik. He was a grade 11 student at the time.

He released his latest track, Amaneighbour, in February 2021. The song has more than 1 million YouTube views at the time of writing this article. Amaneighbour was even nominated for SA Amapiano Music Awards for Best Amapiano Collaboration, and fans were in the process of voting when he sadly died in a tragic Killer Kau car accident.

Other Killer Kau’s songs include;

Kataliya (2019)

(2019) Kamo Mphela and Killer Kau’s Lebanta (2019)

(2019) Aba Gwi (2019)

(2019) Champagne (2019)

(2019) Heineken (2019)

(2019) Sandton (2019)

(2019) Smea (2019)

(2019) Asdume (2019)

(2019) Ebondeni (2020)

(2020) Joy (2019)

(2019) Corona (2020)

(2020) Banda Mpo (2020)

(2020) Kude (2020)

(2020) Koba (2020)

There were three Killer Kau’s albums at the time of his passing, including;

After School (2019)

(2019) Game Changer (2020)

(2020) Tom & Jerry (2020)

Killer Kau’s nominations

Killer Kau had received the 1st SA Amapiano Music nomination for his latest track, Amaneighbor. Photo: @killerkau_rsa

Source: Instagram

The South African artist was had dedicated his life to making quality music. His efforts earned him several nominations, including;

South African Music Award for Record of the Year - After School

1st Annual SA Amapiano Music Awards for Best Amapiano Collaboration - Amaneighbour

Killer Kau’s news

Is Killer Kau and Mpura dead? Sad news emerged on Monday, 9th August 2021 that the rising stars sadly passed away in a tragic road accident. They were headed to Rustenburg for performance when they met their untimely death.

Killer Kau had big dreams, and he was just starting to establish his name in the South African entertainment industry. The country has lost an ambitious young soul. Fans are going to miss the trend-setting Killer Kau’s dancing moves and great vocals. May he rest in peace!

READ ALSO: Mpura: age, girlfriend, family, death, pictures, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Mpura. He was a well-known South African Amapiano artist, and his career was headed for the peak. He passed away in early August in a fatal car accident. The artist was with fellow Amapiano star, 23-year-old Killer Kau, when the accident happened, and they both perished.

How well did you know Mpura? Read his biography for more on his career, family, and the incident that led to his death.

Source: Briefly.co.za