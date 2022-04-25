Who is Thapelo Sebogodi? Bio, age, hometown, parents, leaving The River, worth

Thapelo Sebogodi is, undoubtedly, among the biggest names in the South African entertainment scene right now. The actor is popularly known as Khabzela, a role he plays in Mzansi’s drama TV show The River. What else would you love to know about the vibrant actor?

Thapelo Sebogodi comes from a family of entertainers. Who is Thapelo Sebogodi's father? His father is a legendary actor known for starring in Rhythm City, Generations, Scandal, Flak My Son, and The Republic. Despite his father’s fame, Thapelo has independently carved his path in the showbiz scene. Before becoming a successful actor, he was in the retail business.

Thapelo Sebogodi’s biography

Thapelo Sebogodi's hometown is Atteridgeville, South Africa. He is the son of the veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi. In the family, he is the firstborn. The names of his siblings are Kgothatso, Sebogodi, and Thabang. Thapelo and Kgothatso share a mother, while the rest are his step-siblings.

On the other hand, the name of his mother is somewhat a mystery. Besides his fame, his father is known for his love life; so far, he has been together with Deborah Futhi, Leonette Sebogodi, Makoena Francina Kganakga and Shereen Maubane. Most probably, Thapelo Sebogodi’s mother is Deborah Futhi because she is the first wife of his father.

It is unknown when Thapelo Sebogodi's parents separated. However, the legendary actor seems close with his children, especially Thapelo. They even shared the same stage on Flak My Son.

How old is Thapelo Sebogodi?

Thapelo Sebogodi's age is 34 years as of 2022. He was reportedly born in 1988. Unfortunately, his exact date and month of birth remain a mystery.

Educational background

According to his Facebook profile, the actor attended Greenwood College and Max Stibbe. Later in 2008, he graduated from Tshwane University of Technology. Unfortunately, he is yet to reveal his major in the institution.

Career progress

Who is Seputla Sebogodi's son? He is a talented actor with a promising career in the entertainment scene. The lad has made appearances in some of the most famous South African TV shows since he made his debut in 2012.

Initially, he was in the retail business. At some point, he tried his hand at politics too. However, they did not work out. Interestingly, his passion was elsewhere, acting. He has since grown his passion to become among the best in the field.

Movies and TV shows

Some of his popular movies and TV shows include:

Strike Back (2012) as Raage

(2012) as Raage Donkerland (2013) as Bongani

(2013) as Bongani An Act of Defiance (2017) as Joseph Meshifane

(2017) as Joseph Meshifane Outlander (2017) as Temeraire

(2017) as Temeraire Our Girl (2018) as Boko Haram Leader

(2018) as Boko Haram Leader The River (2020) as Khabzela

(2020) as Khabzela Pusha Pressa Phanda (2021) as Rocco

Is Thapelo Sebogodi leaving The River?

Currently, there is no news of the actor leaving the show. If any, then they are just mere speculations that cannot be founded.

Recently, he was nominated for DSTV Viewers Choice Awards in the Favourite Actor category for his role in The River.

What is Thapelo Sebogodi's net worth?

Khabzela from The River is allegedly worth $100,000. However, this information is not verifiable and hence not reliable. Primarily, he earns his money from his entertainment endeavours.

Who is Thapelo Sebogodi’s wife?

Unlike most celebrities, the actor has kept his love life under wraps. Thus, it is hard to know who is Khabzela's wife. Thus, it is safe to assume he is single at the moment.

How tall is Khabzela from The River?

The actor is 5 feet 11 inches tall, which is around 180 centimetres.

Social media presence

The actor has a substantial online following on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. At the time of writing, Thapelo Sebogodi's Instagram account has over 28k followers. On the other hand, his Twitter account boasts 13k followers.

Thapelo Sebogodi is a vibrant and talented actor with a promising future in the entertainment scene. He has followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming among the best in the field. Interestingly, his role in The River has propelled him to fame. Recently, he was nominated for DSTV Viewers Choice Awards in the Favourite Actor category for his role in the drama show.

