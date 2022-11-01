A cop shared a side-splitting video of himself getting ready to fight crime, which Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh at

The clip shows him enthusiastically busting odd karate-like moves while wearing his cop uniform

South Africans busted out their A-grade sense of humour and dished out hilarious puns about the funny moves

An enthusiastic cop shared a hilarious video of himself getting ready to fight crime, bringing Mzansi peeps to tears.

A tall cop uploaded a funny video of him getting ready for work, bringing laughter out of peeps online. Images: amogelang_arm/ TikTok

amogelang_arm is the officer with an excellent sense of humour, his many videos show him in his uniform doing gut-busting clips. The TikTok video he uploaded is his most popular one so far.

The video is a very short one but packs a punch. It just shows the overzealous police officer doing the most in his uniform. Various karate-like moves are executed and how well they are done is up to the many viewers who watch.

Most South Africans don't have a healthy relationship with policemen. Many Mzansi folk have had some sort of run-in with the cops that left a foul taste on their tongues, but this cop has gone down quite well with many people.

South Africans loved the chuckle-inducing energy. See the comments below:

Sibonelo Dlamini923 said:

"This one must come to Alexandre we will teach him some lessons."

Solution. mentioned:

"Master Lee "

Solja Boi commented:

"Stay honest and serve to protect the people, and you have my support."

posted:

"Ma 2000's are gonna be the end of us all "

Sparky ❤️ shared:

"I get to experience the ama 2k police force. What a time to be alive."

ChokingCactus3 said:

"Brother when I call the police, give the phone to your supervisor, ok "

HataNekhavhambe mentioned:

"This is who was entrusted with the responsibility to protect us."

user175258620516 commented:

"Don't change your attitude, buddy. Be a fun-loving person regardless of what people say."

Source: Briefly News