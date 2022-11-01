A video of a schoolgirl dancing with great energy on the school hall stage has been circulating online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The footage posted in TikTok shows the pupil moving and shaking to a catchy amapiano tune as the audience cheers her on

The girl is soon joined on stage by her fellow peer and demonstrate a fun and entertaining routine together

One overjoyed schoolgirl celebrated completing the school year by showing off her impressive dance moves.

A girl celebrated her last day of school with fire dance routine. Image: @keeaaa._m/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by @keeaaa._m shows the girl, believed to be in matric, dressed in her uniform as she dances with great energy to an amapiano beat on the decorated school hall stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jovial cheers can be heard in the background of the footage as the talented girl does her thing. Another girl is later seen joining her on stage and the duo proceeds to dance together leaving their entertained audience quite impressed.

Check out the video and the comments below:

KIMBERLEY commented:

“Okk ngiyaphuma Emadwaleni sec ngiza lapho .”

thabisile264 responded:

“Mara school will always be nice shame even today I miss it.”

neo said:

“Yes mahn baby girl .”

user5415770743614 commented:

“Stunning .”

user6476785692998 reacted:

“You’re the best.”

Talented schoolboy shows off fire dance moves among his peers in vibey video

In more dance stories, Briefly News previously reported Mzansi peeps are known for their love for good music and captivating, creative dance moves that just never cease to amaze.

One schoolboy had his peers and social media users hypnotised by his fire moves after he showed off his skills during a dance battle.

A video posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 shows a large group of school pupils gathered around two boys in the centre. One of the boys is seen jiving and gyrating his body in all sorts of moves and directions along to the amapiano beat as the other boy watches on closely.

The talented boy continues to do his thing with great energy and doesn’t seem to give the other boy a chance, judging by the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News