A woman with no shy bones in her body impressed taxi passengers with her impressive dance moves

The energetic woman hit the street with a drink in her hand and left the onlooker with big smiles on their faces

South Africans were also feeling her vibe and compared her to their cool and youthful aunts in their families

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman dances with a drink in her hand. Image: @shawn.ntuli/TikTok

Source: UGC

A carefree woman in a party mood turned the street into her stage and had nearby eyes glued onto her.

The flexible mature lady proved she could keep up with kids half her age when she aced current trending moves.

Most of the spectators were amazed, while others were shocked by her free spirit.

The TikTok video by @shawn.ntuli also impressed people on social media, and they shared that they are virtually vibing with the cool auntie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the TikTok video below:

@_iam.melanin_ said:

"This one, you can see she's one of those cool aunts that hide from your parents that you drink, and she supplies the alcohol for you."

@bawty21 wrote:

"Clean moves. Dressed in a matured manner, a lady of note."

@lungi632 shared:

"No matter how many savannas I drink, I still can't move like her."

@user8976558527481 posted:

"The one in the white dress with black stripes is hating for real."

@justshona_ stated:

"I watched it more than once."

@salmmsalo posted:

"Apart from killing da dance moves. She is also wearing decentso haters got nothing to criticise."

@maeu_mungi mentioned:

"If I ever attempt to do vosho, I will never ever ever be able to go up . You can dance."

@user7611999485217 wrote:

"If happiness was a person."

Woman dances with beanbag on her head in vibey video, SA adores the fun: “Happy girl doing happy things”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a woman wanted to try something completely unconventional on the dance floor, so she took a beanbag and served up some rhythmic moves while stone-cold sober.

@PholosoM_ shared what she got up to on a night of fun with her followers on Twitter. She was rocking a stylish orange outfit while lugging the large beanbag over her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News