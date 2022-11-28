A lady had quite the unorthodox idea at groove and decided to bust some moves, but with a beanbag on her head

Unconventional dance moves are quite the sight to see in many of SA's party areas, but several people just ignored the woman

South Africans loved the carefree nature @PholosoM_ showed and were surprised she danced the way she did while being sober

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman wanted to try something completely unconventional on the dance floor, so she took a beanbag and served up some rhythmic moves while stone-cold sober.

A beanbag is something most people wouldn't want to party with, but not this creative lady. Images: @PholosoM_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@PholosoM_ shared what she got up to on a night of fun with her followers on Twitter. She was rocking a stylish orange outfit while lugging the large beanbag over her head.

A nation of groovists

South Africans really know how to party like no one is watching. Walking into any establishment that has loud music blaring out of the speakers usually leads to sights of people getting down to the popular jams of the month.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Even though partying is quite the South African norm, most people wouldn't do it with a beanbag over their heads. Either way, Mzansi peeps adored the carefree energy the woman showed.

See the comments below:

@ThulaniSundu said:

"I swear people who don't drink have more fun at groove What are you doing?"

@Unathi_jam mentioned:

"Lmao you had fun. Also, the people passing and minding their business are making this even funnier "

@Nomfundogwala77 shared:

@andikho_ryt commented:

"For someone who doesn’t drink… Ay lemme hush "

@GogoNtaba said:

"I’m so happy no one came to disturb you by assualting you from the back! just a happy girl doing happy things "

@Buri_Thabure posted:

@phiwe_lisa mentioned:

"People are out there having fun without a care yaz ❤️"

@Tella_babe1 commented:

"You guys do a lot for social media weitse."

Woman shows off her neat and tidy rental room online, Mzansi peeps impressed by her humble abode

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman, Tumie Lepiki Nyoni took to social media to show his beautiful rental room proudly.

Tumie posted photos of her room on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group, which showed a room with numerous items and furniture neatly placed in the small space. She also displayed his neatly made bedroom and kitchen, and lounge area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News