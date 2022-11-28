A video of a man sharing advice directed at people who love expensive booze has been circulating online

The footage shows him telling women to make sure their kids have Christmas clothes before buying Ice Tropez

He also throws shade at men who drink Hennessey but have unsightly underwear leaving netizens amused

A video of a man throwing shade at people who prioritise expensive alcohol over their children and personal care has Mzansi netizens howling with laughter.

The footage posted online by user @jah_vinny_23 shows a gown man rocking vintage shades and a rather hip outfit, standing in front of a store fridge as he comments on some of the alcohol.

"Before you go out and buy Ice Tropez, make sure your child has Christmas clothes. Some of you drink Hennessey but your underpants are in a state…Yoh," the man is heard saying as he laughs and walks away.

Amused Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh at his honest commentary, with several admitting that he had made valid points.

Check out the video and some of the comments below.

@Rathipa_Rampedi responded:

"The girls don't want the Christmas clothes for children, they want ice tropez."

@KingBishop1st replied:

"Tell them."

@PrinceMolekga commented:

"Mapedi ka ho hloka content."

@Nomagugu_xo said:

“Mara obua nneete shame.”

@tsh3pim replied:

"Yoh its dangerous ."

@Oley_Mnqai

"Hope bavile."

Mzansi in stitches over photos showing men don't have their priorities straight

In another story, Briefly News reported that Twitter user @Malome_TT sparked a debate about alcohol and priorities when he tweeted a picture of expensive Cognac paired with torn undies, a warn-out face towel, and a toothbrush.

Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"Gents we have a crisis according to ladies...Ba re we must get the priorities right "People have since flooded the comments section to share their views. Here are a few comments. @KgomotsoMabaso responded:

"Lol.... So they've decided on our priority levels?? Our priority is to be happy and if Hennessey is going to make us happy, let's go for it."

